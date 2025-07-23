July 23, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ROMERO'S 11TH INNING KNOCK LIFTS SEA DOGS OVER FLYING SQUIRRELS 3-2 The Portland Sea Dogs (9-13, 43-46) took the series opener 3-2 over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (13-9, 34-55) in 11 innings on Tuesday evening at The Diamond. The game was tied 2-2 starting the top of the 11th when Portland's offense jolted a rally. Marvin Alcantara started the inning on second base as the extra innings runner, after advancing to third on a wild pitch, Mikey Romero ripped an RBI single that brought home Alcantara to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. Trailing Richmond 2-0 entering the top of the ninth, the Sea Dogs offense knotted the game. With two outs and Romero on third, Zach Ehrhard (8) crushed a game-tying two-run home run to make the score 2-2.

ZACH ATTACK Zach Ehrhard once again let his presence be known launching a game-tying two-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth during Tuesday night's extra-innings win, his second home run in as many games. Z.Ehrhard is now tied with Mikey Romero for the most home runs on the Sea Dogs with eight on the season. The 30th overall prospect in the Boston Red Sox system has been the shot of a adrenaline this team has needed offensively.

ONE MULLIGAN FOR MULLINS LHP Hayden Mullins was staunch once again on Tuesday night against the Flying Squirrels tossing 4.0 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out seven batters and only walking two. It's the second-straight start that Mullins hasn't surrendered more than one run while posting more than three strikeouts.

MARVIN MIGHT BE A MARTIAN Sea Dogs infielder Marvin Alcantara has been on a hot stretch at the plate. In his last five games, Alcantara is hitting .412 (7-for-17) with one double, three RBI, and two walks. During Friday's game in Reading, Alcantara notched his third three-hit game of the season. In 45 games at the Double-A level, the 20-year-old has registered 33 hits, four doubles, a triple, and 14 RBI.

MULTI-HIT MIKEY Sea Dogs infielder Mikey Romero once again notched two hits, going 2-5 with an RBI at the dish and scored a run in Tuesday's win over the Flying Squirrels. This marks the 21st time that Romero has posted a multi-hit performance this season, he tallied three hits in four of those performances. Romero has been the anchor at the top of the Sea Dogs offense. The 21-year-old is slashing .270 (66-for-244) while adding 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs (four of them being leadoff home runs to start an inning), 39 RBI, and four stolen bases.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 23, 2017 - Portland sent 11 men to the plate in the fifth inning, scoring eight runs as they defeated Hartford 13-2 at Hadlock Field...The Sea Dogs scored all eight runs with two outs - Jeremy Barfield and Cole Sturgeon each homered...Mike Olt finished 3-for-4 with a homer and a triple.

ON THE MOUND LHP Eduardo Rivera makes his fourth start of the season, sporting an 0-2 record with a 3.52 ERA. His last start came on July 8 against Hartford, throwing 6.0 innings while giving up one unearned run on four hits, four walks, and fanning three batters.







Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.