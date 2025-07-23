Rogers Leads the Way in Midweek Bout with Hartford

July 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-15, 36-55) and Hartford Yard Goats (13-9, 49-42) continue their six-game series with a 12:05 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford's four-run first inning held up as the Yard Goats defeated the Fisher Cats in the series opener, 4-2. The Yard Goats' early surge was capped off by Braylen Wimmer's first career Double-A homer that put Hartford up, 4-0, after the top of the first inning.

New Hampshire's lead-off hitter Jackson Hornung opened the bottom of the first with a triple before scoring on Victor Arias' single that cut the deficit to 4-1.

Playing in his first game since July 4, Eddinson Paulino cracked a solo homer for his seventh round tripper of the season to make it 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Michael Dominguez made the start for New Hampshire and surrendered four runs on three hits in his second loss of the season. New Hampshire's staff allowed one hit after the first inning as Alex Amalfi fired three scoreless innings and Grayson Thurman followed with a pair of blank frames. Reliever Justin Kelly handled the top of the ninth with one strikeout.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Fisher Cats righty Grant Rogers (2-6, 3.38 ERA) will make his 11th start with New Hampshire this year. Rogers has completed six innings pitched in five consecutive games with four of them being quality starts. His last time out was on July 13 in Somerset when he allowed one earned run on six hits in over six innings pitched in New Hampshire's 5-1 loss. The 11th-rounder out of McNeese State owns a 2.84 earned run average across three starts in July, allowing six earned runs on 21 hits and one walk in 19 innings pitched. Through three starts against Hartford, Rogers is 0-1 with a 2.81 earned run average, allowing five earned runs in 16 innings pitched against the Yard Goats. Rogers is in his second full season of professional baseball after starting his career with Single-A Dunedin in 2024. Rogers joined High-A Vancouver in July 2024, where he stayed until being called up to Double-A New Hampshire alongside starter Juaron Watts-Brown on May 20.

Hartford righty Blake Adams (4-6, 5.98 ERA) takes the hill for his fourth start against the Fisher Cats this year. Through three games, Adams is 1-1 with a 3.21 earned run average and 11 strikeouts to six walks over 14 innings pitched against New Hampshire. Fisher Cats infielder Charles McAdoo took Adams deep in New Hampshire's 4-1 loss to the Goats on May 27. Adams has made 15 starts for Hartford this year, logging 64 punchouts in 64-2/3 innings pitched. The 24-year-old was a 13th-rounder to the Rockies in 2022 out of Kansas State and spent the majority of last year with High-A Spokane. Adams pitched to a 3.46 ERA in five starts for the Goats last year, including a complete-game shutout against New Hampshire on August 21.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 23, 2022- Adam Kloffenstein struck out 10 batters in five innings and Andrew Bash worked four scoreless in relief as the Fisher Cats rallied from down 3-0 to beat the Sea Dogs 5-3 in Manchester. Addison Barger homered in the eighth to break a 3-3 tie. Orelvis Martinez went 3-for-4, hitting his 20th homer, and Ryan Gold also homered for New Hampshire.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The series continues with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. Left-hander Kendry Rojas (0-1, 2.51 ERA) will make his fourth Fisher Cats start against Hartford's Connor Staine (1-6, 4.91 ERA) in the third game of the series.







