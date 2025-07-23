Carrigg Ties Yard Goats Stolen Base Record in Loss

July 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats used a pair of four run innings to beat the Hartford Yard Goats 10-2 in the second of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Fisher Cats scored four runs in the first inning, and after the Yard Goats made it a 4-2 game, added four more runs in the fourth inning while ending a five-game losing streak against Hartford. Cole Carrigg earned his 36th stolen base tying a franchise record held by Rosell Herrera from the 2016 season.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning on an RBI single by Juan Guerrero off Fisher Cats starter Grant Rogers. The run was set up on a leadoff walk by Cole Carrigg who stole second base, and scored from second on the hit.

However, the Fisher Cats responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning on five singles and a walk. Je'Von Ward had a two-run single which gave New Hampshire a 2-1 lead. Code Doughty and Devonte Brown followed with RBI singles, giving the Fisher Cats a 4-1 lead.

Hartford made it a 4-2 game with a run in the fourth inning as Braylen Wimmer's sacrifice fly scored Zach Kokoska. Rogers retired seven of the final eight batters faced to earn his third win of the season.

The Fisher Cats added four runs in the fourth inning against the Yard Goats bullpen. Doughty had an RBI hit and Alex DeJesus had a bases loaded walk to make it an 8-2 game. New Hampshire scored two runs in the sixth inning, including a home run by Je'Von Ward.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip on Thursday night (6:35 PM) in New Hampshire. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Kendry Rojas will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home for their next homestand next Tuesday (July 29th) at 7:10 to host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils.







Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.