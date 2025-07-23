Bergner Gets Closer to SeaWolves' Strikeout Record in Loss

July 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (11-11, 56-35 overall) fell 3-1 to Somerset (14-9, 49-43) on Wednesday.

Austin Bergner started for Erie and surrendered a first-inning run. He walked Brendan Jones to lead off and Jace Avina with two out before Dylan Jasso hit an RBI single to make it 1-0.

Bergner turned in four innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks. He struck out five batters, giving him 275 in his SeaWolves career. Bergner passed Ramon Garcia (271) for sole possession of second place in SeaWolves history. Warwick Saupold (278) holds the record.

In the fifth, Yosber Sanchez allowed a solo homer to Jones, making it 2-0. George Lombard Jr. and Roc Riggio followed with consecutive doubles. Riggio's double made it 3-0.

Ryan Boyer turned in a season-high three innings of relief for Erie and struck out a career-high six batters.

Erie could not score against Somerset starter Trystan Vrieling, who struck out seven over 4.2 innings.

In the eighth, Jake Holton and Roberto Campos had consecutive singles. Kevin McGonigle hit a fielder's choice, bringing home Holton to make it 3-1.

Cole Ayers (1-1) earned the win in relief for Somerset over Bergner (6-5). Danny Watson secured the final four outs for his third save.

Erie continues the series at UPMC Park against Somerset on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. with Kenny Serwa facing Carlos Lagrange.

