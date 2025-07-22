Romero's 11th Inning Knock Lifts Sea Dogs over Flying Squirrels 3-2

Richmond, Virginia - The Portland Sea Dogs (9-13, 43-46) took the series opener 3-2 over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (13-9, 34-55) in 11 innings on Tuesday evening at The Diamond. The Sea Dogs moved to 9-13 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

The game was tied 2-2 starting the top of the 11th when Portland's offense jolted a rally. Marvin Alcantara started the inning on second base as the extra innings runner, after advancing to third on a wild pitch, Mikey Romero ripped an RBI single that brought home Alcantara to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.

Trailing Richmond 2-0 entering the top of the ninth, the Sea Dogs offense knotted the game. With two outs and Mikey Romero on third, Zach Ehrhard (8) crushed a game-tying two-run home run to make the score 2-2. Romero and James Tibbs III had hit consecutive singles to start the inning. Romero had advanced to third on the ensuing double play.

Richmond started the scoring in the bottom of the third. Sabin Cellabos hit a leadoff single and then advanced to second on a walk issued to Justin Wishkoski. Following a strikeout, Bo Davidson singled to load the bases. The next batter Diego Velasquez hit a sacrifice fly to score Cellabos from third and gave the Flying Squirrels an early 1-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels scratched another run across in the bottom of the seventh. Carter Howell worked a walk and then stole second base to start the frame. Ceballos followed with a double that moved Howell to third base. One batter later, Aeverson Arteaga hit a sacrifice fly which extended Richmond's lead to 2-0.

RHP Jorge Juan (1-1, 5.01 ERA) received the win, tossing 2.0 shutout innings while surrendering a hit, a walk and notching a strikeout. RHP Marques Johnson (0-1, 1.50 ERA) was charged with the loss, going 1.0 inning while giving up one run (unearned) on one hit while tallying two strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs will continue their road trip with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday July 23. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. The Sea Dogs will hand the ball to LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-2, 3.52 ERA). The Flying Squirrels will start LHP Joe Whitman (3-7, 5.15 ERA) on the bump.







