Baysox Twirl Gem in Series Opening Win over Altoona

July 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ALTOONA, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, twirled a gem in a victory against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final of 2-1 on Tuesday night from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

In his first relief outing of the season, Trace Bright (W, 2-7) threw five scoreless innings and struck out a season-high eight batters to earn the win. It was the Orioles' No. 25 prospect's first relief appearance since September 13, 2023.

Starter Levi Wells threw 3.1 innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit with five strikeouts in a no decision. Wells has a 1.48 ERA over his last eight starts since May 24.

Chesapeake (9-13, 40-49) scored its lone two runs of the game on a two-run homer by Carter Young in the second inning off Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen (L, 2-8).

The Baysox have now won 21 games by one run this season, which is tied for the most in all of Minor League Baseball.

Chesapeake and Altoona continue the series tomorrow afternoon. RHP Ryan Long (3-5, 4.56 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Alessandro Ercolani (1-6, 3.61 ERA) for Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 29 at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, from Prince George's Stadium.







