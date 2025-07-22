Squirrels Lose to Sea Dogs in 11 Innings

Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Portland Sea Dogs, 3-2, in 11 innings on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (34-55-1, 13-9 second half) dropped the series opener against the Sea Dogs (43-46, 9-13).

Richmond led, 2-0, entering the top of the ninth inning. The Sea Dogs put their first two batters on base before a double-play groundout moved Mikey Romero to third with two outs. On an 0-1 pitch, Zach Ehrhard hit a two-run homer to tie the game.

Both teams were held scoreless in the 10th inning.

In the top of the 11th, placed runner Marvin Alcantara moved to third on a wild pitch by Marques Johnson (Loss, 0-1). After a strikeout, Romero hit an RBI single to right, giving the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the 11th, Carter Howell led off with a single to move placed runner Turner Hill to third base. Howell stole third to put runners on second and third with no outs.

Scott Bandura grounded out and Justin Wishkoski hit into a fielder's choice, with Hill being tagged out retreating to third base. Jorge Juan (Win, 1-1) struck out Aeverson Arteaga looking to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Sabin Ceballos led off with a single, one of his three hits in the game. After a walk by Wishkoski and an infield hit by Bo Davidson, Diego Velasquez brought Ceballos in to score with a sacrifice fly.

In the seventh, Howell led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a double by Ceballos. Arteaga brought Howell in to score with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

John Michael Bertrand threw five scoreless innings and allowed two hits, striking out six. It was his second consecutive scoreless start after throwing seven innings in his last outing before the All-Star Break in Akron. In his three July starts, Bertrand is 2-0 with a 0.51 ERA (1 ER/17.2 IP).

Cameron Cotter retired all six batters he faced in the sixth and seventh. Dylan Hecht worked a scoreless eighth.

The Flying Squirrels were 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

With a loss by Altoona against Chesapeake on Tuesday night, the Flying Squirrels remained tied for first place in the Southwest Division second-half standings.

The series continues on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Joe Whitman (3-7, 5.15) will start for Richmond countered by Portland left-hander Eduardo Rivera (0-2, 3.52). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

