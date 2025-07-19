Squirrels and Senators Split Saturday Doubleheader

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels posted an eight-run fourth inning to beat the Harrisburg Senators, 8-2, in the first game of Saturday night's doubleheader before falling, 6-1, in the nightcap.

The Flying Squirrels (33-54-1, 12-8 second half) are now 9-2 in their last 11 games. They will aim to take the series against the Senators (42-46, 8-11) in Sunday's rubber match.

Game 1

Win: Dylan Hecht (1-0)

Loss: Kyle Luckham (4-6)

Save: --

TOG: 2:10

Box Score

In the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, the Flying Squirrels scored eight runs in the fourth inning to beat the Senators, 8-2.

The Flying Squirrels reached base five times in the first three innings but were kept scoreless by Senators starter Kyle Luckham (Loss, 4-6) until the fourth.

Scott Bandura, making his Double-A debut, led off with a single and moved to third on a double by Carter Howell. Adrian Sugastey worked a walk to load the bases with no outs.

Sabin Ceballos followed with a three-run double to left-center, opening a 3-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

After a walk and a hit batter, Luckham was removed with the bases loaded and one out. On the first pitch by reliever Luke Young, Victor Bericoto belted a grand slam to open a 7-0 lead.

It was the 30th home run for Bericoto in his Flying Squirrels career, tying him with Jarrett Parker for the third-most in franchise history.

Later in the inning, Bandura hit a solo homer to right to cap the eight-run frame.

Richmond starter Jack Choate allowed one hit over four scoreless innings with five strikeouts. He was replaced in the fifth by Dylan Hecht (Win, 1-0), who allowed a single and two walks to load the bases but struck out three in the frame to escape the jam.

Cayden Wallace closed the score to 8-2 with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning.

Bandura went 3-for-4 with a homer and scored twice. Ceballos, Bericoto and Turner Hill all had two hits.

Game 2

Win: Samuel Vasquez (1-0)

Loss: Evan Gates (2-1)

Save: --

TOG: 2:10 (1:38 delay)

Attendance: 6,349

The Senators piled 13 hits to claim a 6-1 win over the Flying Squirrels in the second game of the doubleheader.

Maxwell Romero Jr. gave the Senators a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning with an RBI single against Richmond starter Evan Gates (Loss, 2-1).

Harrisburg scored four runs in the third on five hits to open a 5-0 lead. Cayden Wallace hit a two-run double, Branden Boissiere drove in a run with a double and Delino DeShields Jr. added an RBI single.

With two outs and a runner at first in the bottom of the third, Victor Bericoto hit an RBI double against Dustin Saenz and cut the deficit to 5-1. Bericoto finished the doubleheader with five RBIs.

Harrisburg relievers Samuel Vasquez (Win, 1-0) and Erick Mejia combined for four scoreless innings and allowed two baserunners.

Kevin Made extended the Senators' lead to 6-1 in the top of the seventh with an RBI single.

The series concludes on Sunday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (3-7, 3.31) will start for Richmond countered by Harrisburg right-hander Hyun-il Choi (4-2, 4.06). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Sunday is Yacht Rock Night as part of the Summer Music Series at The Diamond featuring a pregame performance by Three Sheets to the Wind. The first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will receive a Flying Squirrels Captain's Hat presented by Pepsi. It is also Sunday Summer Sips featuring $12 25-ounce Surfside cans, $11 25-ounce Stella cans and $13 32-ounce Shock Top & Stone Brewing drafts.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.