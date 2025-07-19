Antunez Homers, Ducks Rally But Fall in Altoona, 6-5

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks designated hitter Wuilfredo Antunez homered and doubled for his first two Double-A hits, while Akron rallied from a 5-1 deficit to tie the game, but Altoona third baseman Duce Gourson hit a ninth-inning RBI double for its second straight walk-off victory, 6-5, clinching a three-game series win at Peoples Natural Gas Field Saturday night.

Turning Point

With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning against right-hander Matt Jachec, Altoona center fielder Mitch Jebb singled to right field and stole second base, and Gourson hit a fly ball just beyond the dive of left fielder Joe Lampe in the left-center field gap, scoring Jebb as the winning run.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Trent Denholm allowed a first-inning, two-run home run to Altoona first baseman Nick Cimillo. In the third inning, Cimillo added a two-run triple and scored on a single by catcher Omar Alfonzo to make it 5-1. Denholm yielded five earned runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings - his shortest career Double-A start. Right-hander Zach Jacobs worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings, and right-hander Ross Carver worked two shutout frames. Jachec began the ninth inning and allowed the first earned run against him in four Double-A appearances.

Duck Tales

Antunez lifted a home run to right field off right-hander Antwone Kelly in the second inning for his first Double-A hit. In the fifth inning, Lampe walked, advanced to third base on Antunez's double and scored on third baseman Alex Mooney 's sacrifice fly. A pair of walks, an error and a wild pitch scored two Akron runs in the seventh off right-hander Brandan Bidois. In the eighth, first baseman Jorge Burgos drew a two-out walk and scored on Lampe's double to right field - the only other Akron hit besides the two by Antunez - to tie the game, 5-5.

Notebook

Altoona clinched the second-half series and playoff tiebreaker over Akron with Saturday's win. Akron leads the overall season series, 12-8...Lampe extended a four-game hitting streak, the longest active on the club...Right fielder Kahlil Watson did not reach base, ending his season-long 14-game on-base streak...The RubberDucks have lost four straight games and 10 of their last 11...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 4,733.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Altoona at 6 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-1, 2.90 ERA) is scheduled to face Curve right-hander Wilber Dotel (3-5, 4.54 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







