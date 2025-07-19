Binghamton Falls in New Hampshire to Force Rubber Game

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-7, 58-29) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 11-6, in the middle game of the series on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium. The three-game series is tied 1-1.

Binghamton led 4-0 in the second inning, before New Hampshire scored six-straight runs and took a 6-4 lead after the third. Binghamton cut it back to a one-run deficit, before New Hampshire added five more runs in the fifth. The Ponies did not score again until the eighth inning.

In the top of the first inning, Binghamton scored three runs against right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown. Center fielder Carson Benge (2-for-4, RBI, R, BB) drew a walk, right fielder Ryan Clifford (1-for-4, RBI, R, BB) hit an infield single, and third baseman Jacob Reimer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Designated hitter JT Schwartz (0-for-2, RBI, R, BB) drove in Benge with a sacrifice fly and catcher Chris Suero (1-for-4, 2 RBI) followed with a two-run single, which marked his first Double-A hit.

Binghamton added a run in the second and took a 4-0 lead. Shortstop Jett Williams (1-or-4, 2 R, BB, SB) hit a two-out single and Benge followed with an RBI single that scored Williams.

New Hampshire (7-13, 36-53) then scored six-straight runs, highlighted by a five-run second frame. The second inning was highlighted by first baseman Jackson Hornung's go-ahead three-run home run off right-hander Hunter Parsons (3-2). In the third inning, right fielder Devonte Brown hit a solo home run that put the Fisher Cats ahead 6-4.

Binghamton added a run in the top of the fourth and cut its deficit to 6-5. Williams drew a one-out walk and eventually scored on Clifford's RBI fielder's choice.

New Hampshire put up another five-spot in the fifth inning and took an 11-5 lead. The fifth inning was highlighted by shortstop Cade Doughty's two-run single and left fielder Gabby Martinez's two-run triple.

Binghamton cut the deficit to 11-6 with a run in the eighth inning. Schwartz led off with a walk and eventually scored on first baseman Nick Lorusso's RBI double. Lorusso recorded three run-scoring hits over the first two games of this series.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their three-game series against the Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Williams extended his hit streak to five games...Benge recorded his fourth multi-hit game over his last five games and it marked his fifth multi-hit game at the Double-A level...Benge extended his on-base streak to six games...Left fielder D'Andre Smith (2-for-4, SB) extended his hit streak to five games...recorded his 15th multi-hit game this season and has now recorded at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games...Reimer was hit by a pitch for the second-straight game and has been hit by a pitch a team-leading six times over his first 19 games at the Double-A level...Right-hander Joshua Cornielly recorded a season-high four strikeouts and allowed just one hit over 1.2 scoreless frames in relief.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.