Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Richmond

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (41-45 & 7-10) vs Richmond Flying Squirrels (32-53 & 11-7)

Games #87 & 88 - 2nd Half Games #18 & 19

Saturday, July 19, 4:35 p.m. - The Diamond

Game 1 - RH Kyle Luckham vs LH Jack Choate

Game 2 - RH Thomas Schultz vs RH Evan Gates

TONIGHT'S GAMES: After the postponement last night, the Harrisburg Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play games one and two of their three-game series tonight at The Diamond in Richmond. It's the final meeting between the teams this season and the Senators final trip to The Diamond. Richmond moves next door into Carmax Park next season. Harrisburg has taken 12 of the 18 games between the teams. The Squirrels begin the series in first place in the second half.

LAST GAME RECAP: (Last Saturday) The Senators made the most of their chances Saturday night at FNB Field, riding clutch hits from Carlos De La Cruz and Delino DeShields Jr. to a 5-2 victory over Erie. The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the second when Johnathon Thomas was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. After Erie tied the game in the third, DeShields ripped an RBI double in the fourth to give the Senators the lead, and Viandel Pena followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-1. The Senators' bullpen bent but didn't break. Samuel Vasquez surrendered a solo homer to Ben Malgeri in the eighth, trimming the Harrisburg lead to 3-2. Junior Santos come on in the eighth and recorded the final out of the inning. In the bottom of the eighth, De La Cruz hit a two-out two-run homer-his ninth of the season-to pad the lead. Santos finished the game, earning his sixth save.

FILIBUSTERS: Garrett Davila is 6-1 with a save and a 0.70 ERA in his past 25 games (25.2 IP 23 Ks/9 BBs) - Junior Santos is 3-1 with 5 saves and a 0.40 ERA in his past 18 outings (22.1 IP) (19 Ks/12 BBs) - Erick Mejia has a 0.95 ERA in his past 16 appearances (19.0 IP). He has a BAA of .159. - Daison Acosta hasn't allowed an earned run in his past nine outings. - Since July 3, the Senators bullpen has gone 44 IP with a 0.41 ERA - As a whole, the Senators pitching staff has a 2.59 ERA in their past 10 games which is good for second in the Eastern League.

ALUMNI REPORT: YoYo Morales homered for the 4th time in his past 7 games in the Red Wings 11-4 win.

SENATORS ACTIVE TEAM LEADERS: Hitting: Phillip Glasser .306, R-40, 2B-12, SB-18; Carlos De La Cruz HR-9, 3B-5, RBIs-37; Pitching: Garrett Davila W-6, Daison Acosta ERA-1.26, Junior Santos G-35, Hyun-il Choi & Kyle Luckham starts-14, Kyle Luckham IP-80.0, Hyun-il Choi K-68.

DEBUTS: Six former Senators have made their debuts this season for the Nationals. They are Andry Lara, Brady House, Brad Lord, Cole Henry, Robert Hassell III, and Daylen Lile. All six have been on the Senators roster within the past two years. Lara became the 317th former Senator to make his debut after playing for the Sens.

SECOND HALF SCHEDULE: The Senators remaining schedule is: at Richmond (3), vs Akron, at Binghamton, vs Portland, at Hartford & at Erie, vs Altoona, at Chesapeake, vs Akron.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #1 RHP Travis Sykora, #2 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #4 Seaver King ; #10 INF Cayden Wallace; #14 RHP Tyler Stuart, and #25 INF Kevin Made.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 28 active players. The roster has 18 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, two acquired via trade, five players signed as free agents and two MiLB rule 5 picks.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After the three-game post mid-season break series with Richmond, the Senators return home for six games with the Akron RubberDucks. It's the first of two meetings between the Senators and Akron in Harrisburg this season. Following the series with Akron, the Senators head to Binghamton for six games.

TODAY IN SENATORS' HISTORY - 2005: Right-hander Armando Galarraga holds Trenton without a hit until the sixth inning en route to tossing a three-hitter in the Senators' 7-0 victory on City Island.







