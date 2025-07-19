Lombard Jr. and Riggio Go Back-to-Back in Extra-Innings Loss to Hartford Saturday

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Hartford Yard Goats in game two of a three-game series at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, C.T. on Saturday by a score of 6-5 in 10 innings.

Somerset fell to 4-2 in extra-inning games this season and lost in an extra innings game for the first time since 5/2 @RIC. George Lombard Jr. and Roc Riggio hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, signaling Somerset's second set of back-to-back homers this season (6/11 G2 vs. POR - Lombard Jr. and Spencer Jones).

RHP Trent Sellers (4.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) made his team-leading 16th start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Yerry De Los Santos (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) made his first appearance out of the bullpen in his MLB rehab assignment with Somerset and did not factor into the decision.

De Los Santos threw 15 pitches, 13 of them were strikes. He became the third Yankee pitcher to make a rehab appearance with Somerset at Dunkin' Park in Hartford this season (C. Schmidt - 4/6/25, L. Gil - 7/18/25). De Los Santos became the seventh pitcher and 10th Yankee to rehab with Double-A Somerset this season.

SS George Lombard Jr. (2-for-5, R, RBI, HR, 2B) tied the team-lead in hits on the day with a double to leadoff the game and a solo home run to start the sixth.

Lombard Jr. is tied for first among Yankees minor leaguers with 61 R (S. Jones - SOM/SWB). He also ranks ninth in OBP (.380) and tied for ninth in XBH (26). The performance signaled the first time this season where Lombard Jr. had multiple extra-base hits in a game.

2B Roc Riggio (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, 2 K, SB) went back-to-back with Lombard in the sixth inning on a solo home run.

Since Riggio debuted with Somerset on 6/3 @BNG, he is tied for the Eastern League lead with 9 HR (R. Clifford - BNG). Riggio ranks second in SLG (.578), third in TB (67), XBH (17) and OPS (.937), tied for third in RBI (24) and fifth in R (23). Riggio is tied for fourth among Yankees minor leaguers with 16 HR. He also ranks eighth in XBH (29) and tied for ninth in TB (115).

LF Cam Eden (2-for-4, R, 3B) collected his first triple of the season with one out in the ninth inning and scored on Jared Wegner's game-tying sacrifice fly.

Eden recorded his second multi-hit game with Somerset this season and his first since 6/6 @BNG.

