Portland Bats Quiet in 3-0 Loss to Reading

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-13, 41-46) were shutout by the Reading Fightin Phils (10-10, 35-52) 3-0 on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Sea Dogs were able to muster only two hits in the loss, both singles by Ronald Rosario and Mikey Romero. RHP David Sandlin tossed 4.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out one.

In the bottom of the first inning, Aidan Miller hit a groundball to the second baseman, Max Ferguson who committed a fielding error. Paul McIntosh then hit an RBI double to the right field corner and Reading led, 1-0. An RBI single by Nick Dunn brought home McIntosh extending Reading's lead.

Cade Fergus blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning and the Fightins led, 3-0.

RHP Koyo Aoyagi (1-2, 6.91 ERA) was given the win tossing 5.0 shutout innings without allowing a hit while walking five and striking out four. LHP Payton Tolle (0-1, 2.00 ERA) was given the loss tossing 4.0 innings allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out five. Andrew Bechtold (2) was awarded the save after striking out the side in order in the ninth inning.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet again tomorrow, Sunday, July 20th for the series finale at 5:15pm. Portland will send LHP Connelly Early (7-2, 2.59 ERA) to the mound while Reading will have RHP Griff McGarry (0-2, 3.33 ERA) on the bump.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2025

