July 20, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS BATS GO QUIET IN 3-0 LOSS The Portland Sea Dogs (7-13, 41-46) were shutout by the Reading Fightin Phils (10-10, 35-52) 3-0 on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Sea Dogs were able to muster only two hits in the loss, both singles by Ronald Rosario and Mikey Romero. RHP David Sandlin tossed 4.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out one. In the bottom of the first inning, Aidan Miller hit a groundball to the second baseman, Max Ferguson who committed a fielding error. Paul McIntosh then hit an RBI double to the right field corner and Reading led, 1-0. An RBI single by Nick Dunn brought home McIntosh extending Reading's lead. Cade Fergus blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning and the Fightins led, 3-0. LHP Payton Tolle (0-1, 2.00 ERA) was given the loss tossing 4.0 innings allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out five.

ROSARIO'S GOT IT ROLLIN Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario has been on fire at the dish. In his last 10 games, Rosario has slashed .378 (14-for-37) with a double and two walks, and a .410 OBP. In addition, the Sea Dogs backstop has registered at least one hit in nine of the last 10 games. After a tough stretch offensively to start the year, Rosario has ballooned his batting average back up to .210 while crushing home runs on the season.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE K Sea Dogs ace LHP Connelly Early has been as advertised this season tallying at least five or more strikeouts in 11 of his 14 appearances this season. In addition, he is also in a four-way tie for the fifth most wins in the Eastern League with seven on the season. Early also has the third most strikeouts in the Eastern League with 90 on the year (1st, BNG RHP Jonah Tong, 132). The southpaw currently boasts a K% of 32.5% with a 12.27 K/9 as well.

ALCANTARA IS A THORN IN THE SIDE OF THE FIGHTIN PHILS Sea Dogs middle infielder Marvin Alcantara has been a pest for the Fightin Phils pitching staff. In the eight games that he's faced Reading, Alcantara is currently hitting .280 (7-for-25) with two runs scored. Alcantara posted a 3-4 performance back on Friday night against the Fightin Phils. Before last night's game, he held a three-game hitting streak against the Fightin Phils.

CAVALIER CONNECTION Both of today's starting pitchers Sea Dogs LHP Connelly Early and Fightin Phils RHP Griff McGarry played their college ball for the University of Virginia. McGarry was a member of the 2021 Cavalier squad, while Early joined the Hoos two years later and was a member of the 2023 graduating class.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 19, 1994 - July 20, 2003 - In a 14-4 win over Norwich, the Sea Dogs earned the 700th win in franchise history. Portland now owns 839 total Eastern League victories.

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early makes his 12th start of the season (15th appearance) sporting an 7-2 record with a 2.59 ERA. His last start came on July 12 against Hartford, throwing 6.0 innings while giving up one earned run, two walks, and fanning four batters.







