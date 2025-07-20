Fightin Phils Drop Series Finale in 12 Inning Affair

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (10-11, 35-53) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (8-12, 42-42) 4-3 Sunday in 12 innings to drop the finale game of the three-game set after taking the first two. The defeat ended a three-game winning streak.

Reading relief pitcher Jaydenn Estanista entered to close out the top of the eighth inning and complete the ninth in a 1-1 tie. As the Sea Dogs threatened in the top of the ninth with first and second and no outs, Estanista displayed his baseball IQ by letting a popped up bunt back to the mound drop. He flipped the ball to second base and retired both base runners for a double play.

The Fightin Phils then turned to their hottest hitter Paul McIntosh. On a 3-2 pitch, McIntosh slammed a double off the top of the right-center wall. It was his third hit of the day and seventh of the series. More importantly, it put the winning run on second base with just one out. Portland intentionally walked Alex Binelas and Nick Dunn pinch hit for Luis Verdugo but grounded into a double play to move to extra innings.

Andrew Walling worked a scoreless top of the 10th inning and with Dunn on second base as the ghost runner in the bottom half the first two batters were retired. Carson DeMartini pinch hit in the nine hole and walked to set the table for Phillies' No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller.

Miller struck out for the fourth time as Yovanny Cruz pumped 100 mph pitches into the zone. On to the 11th inning, Tommy McCollum entered and after striking out his first batter, he gave up the decisive blow. Caden Rose pummeled a pitch way over the left field scoreboard for a two-run home run. The swing gave Portland a 3-1 lead and broke the tie for the first time since the second inning.

On their last legs, the Fightin Phils came up clutch. Dylan Campbell, who entered the at-bat 0-for-4 on the night, ripped a pitch just over the left field wall to tie the game at 3-3. Jeremy Wu-Yelland (W, 1-0) entered for Cruz and moved the contest to the 12th inning.

Mitch Neunborn (L, 3-4), Reading's season-high eighth pitcher of the game, allowed a bunt single and Portland broke the tie again with a sacrifice fly from James Tibbs III. The Fightin Phils then ran out of magic, as DeMartini left Dunn 90 feet away from home to end the three hour and 30 minute game.

Entering his start Sunday, Griff McGarry allowed only one run in 4.0 innings in his final start before the All-Star break. He returned to action, 10 days later, with an added affection for the strike zone. McGarry struck out two of the first three batters, throwing 10 strikes in his 15 pitches. His high fastball was untouchable, keeping the Sea Dogs to minimal contact.

Reading manager Al Pedrique produced a lineup of all right-handed hitters except first baseman Alex Binelas. The move was to counter Portland's third straight left-handed starter of the series. This time, southpaw and Red Sox No. 10 prospect Connelly Early took the mound and struck out two batters to match McGarry.

As for a counter punch from McGarry, Sea Dogs left fielder Zack Ehrhard had other plans. He hammered the first pitch of the second inning into the left-field deck, gifting Portland a 1-0 lead. McGarry rebounded with another strikeout and kept the deficit to one. Then, a Reading counter punch.

McIntosh belted a 3-1 pitch into the bullpen, tying the game and continuing his red-hot series which featured four hits in eight at-bats entering Sunday. McGarry found his groove on the other side and retired six consecutive batters across the second to fourth inning and didn't allow a hit from Ehrhard's home run to a leadoff single in the fifth inning.

As both sides remained in a deadlock at 1-1 after a solo shot each, McGarry reached five innings for the first time since July 28, 2023 and struck out two more in the fifth to leave a runner stranded at third and reach six strikeouts as his outing came to an end.

Early continued to hum but exited the game after 5.2 innings to make way for Noah Song out of the bullpen. Both bullpens wrestled back and forth to preserve their starter's stellar displays.

Estanista's heroics paired with McIntosh's three hit day wasn't enough to win in nine innings, moving to extra innings after Dunn's double play. Walling was near perfect in the top of the 10th and Yovanny Cruz didn't allow a run either.

McCollum's late slip up was matched with one by Cruz, and after walking McIntosh, Cruz exited for Jeremy Wu-Yelland with one out and he pushed the game to the 12th. Portland jumped back in front and this time didn't surrendered its lead.

