Baysox Shut out by SeaWolves in Series Finale

July 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







ERIE, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shut out by the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final of 4-0 on Sunday afternoon from UPMC Park.

Erie (10-10, 55-34) took the first lead of the game in the third on an RBI double from Kevin McGonigle. The SeaWolves doubled their lead in the fourth on a solo homer from Justice Bigbie.

Baysox starter Nestor German (L, 3-4) threw four innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in the loss.

Erie scored two more runs in the fifth on an RBI triple from Max Clark and an RBI single from Josue Briceño.

Chesapeake (8-13, 39-49) collected just three hits the entire game and two through the first eight innings. Anthony Servideo recorded two of the three hits for the Baysox.

SeaWolves starter Garrett Burhenn (W, 10-2) threw five scoreless innings and struck out four to pick up his league-leading 10th win.

Juan De Los Santos, Riley Cooper and Daniel Lloyd combined for four scoreless innings of relief and four strikeouts.

Chesapeake begins a six-game road trip on Tuesday, July 22 against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, from Peoples Natural Gas Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 29 at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, from Prince George's Stadium. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.