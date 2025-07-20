Pitching Dominant as Yard Goats Take Series

July 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Elite pitching led the Hartford Yard Goats to a narrow 3-2 victory over the Somerset Patriots in front of 6,876 on Sunday Afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Hartford took a 1-0 lead in the fifth and never looked back. They added two more across the remaining frames on a sacrifice fly from Charlie Condon and an RBI walk from Cole Carigg. The Patriots threatened in the ninth when George Lombard Jr. hit a two-run home run, but Bryce McGowan came on to shut the door and earn the save, giving the Yard Goats a 3-2 win. The Yard Goats won two of three games against the Yankees affiliate to claim their first series in July.

Yard Goats' pitching was dominant in the win. Starter Jack Mahoney tossed five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out three to pick up the win. Victor Juarez came in to throw three no-hit innings in relief while striking out four and Bryce McGowan earned the save.

The Yard Goats jumped ahead in the fifth against Somerset starter Ben Shields. Zach Kokoska hit a fly ball to right field and Jose Cordova scored on a rundown play, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats added another in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Condon, extending the Hartford lead to 2-0.

The Yard Goats scored in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk from Carigg, making the Hartford lead 3-0.

The Patriots scored in the ninth on a two-run home run from George Lombard Jr., cutting the Hartford lead to 3-2.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before traveling to take on the Blue Jays' affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Tuesday night, July 22nd (6:30 PM). LHP Sean Sullivan gets the start for the Yard Goats. The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Jack Mahoney (3-4)

LP: Ben Shields (1-1)

S: Bryce McGowan

Time: 2:40







