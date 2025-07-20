Binghamton Regains Lead in Ninth, Defeats New Hampshire for Series Win

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-7, 59-29) squandered a six-run lead in the seventh inning but regained the lead in the ninth and defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 12-9, in the series finale on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium. Binghamton won the three-game series, 2-1.

Binghamton trailed 9-8 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning and was down to its final out with center fielder Carson Benge on first after his leadoff walk. First baseman Nick Lorusso (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, K) hit a two-out single that continued the game and catcher Kevin Parada (3-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B, 3B) followed with a game-tying RBI single that made it 9-9, which marked his third hit of the game.

New Hampshire right-hander Ryan Watson (4-7) exited with runners on first and second base and two outs in the ninth inning with the game tied 9-9. Right-hander Grayson Thurman came into the game and faced left fielder JT Schwartz (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R), who smashed a go-ahead three-run home run to right field and put Binghamton up 12-9.

Right-hander Cameron Foster (4-1) earned the win, after pitching a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts and tossing a scoreless ninth inning. Foster finished with three strikeouts over two scoreless innings in relief and extended his scoreless streak to 13-straight Double-A appearances (2-0, 17.2 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 22 K).

Binghamton led 8-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but New Hampshire (7-14, 36-54) came-from-behind and took the lead with seven runs in the frame. The inning was highlighted by designated hitter Jackson Hornung's RBI single, second baseman Ryan McCarty's RBI walk, shortstop Cade Doughty's RBI single, right fielder Je'Von Ward's RBI walk, first baseman Alex De Jesus' RBI groundout, and left fielder Dasan Brown's go-ahead two-run double.

Binghamton got out to a six-run lead and led 8-2 and scored multiple runs in the second, third, and fifth innings.

In the top of the second inning, third baseman Jacob Reimer (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB) blasted a solo home run off the batter's eye, which marked his fourth home run at the Double-A level. Later in the frame, shortstop William Lugo drove in a run on a fielder's choice and second baseman Wyatt Young placed down a safety squeeze and Binghamton led 3-0.

In the third inning, Reimer drew a two-out walk and Lorusso followed with a two-run opposite-field home run that put the Ponies ahead 5-1. It marked Lorusso's fifth home run, and he drove in five runs across the three-game series.

In the fifth inning, Binghamton added three more runs. Benge (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B, BB, SB) hit an RBI double that scored right fielder D'Andre Smith (2-for-5, R, 2B), after his leadoff double. Later in the frame, Parada hit a two-run triple that put the Ponies ahead 8-2.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger started for Binghamton and allowed two runs (one earned run) on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 4.2 innings. New Hampshire scored against Wenninger on Brown's sacrifice fly in the second inning and on an error in the third inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue their nine-game road trip and open a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: The two teams combined for 23 runs and 23 hits...Binghamton has now won 13 of its 17 series and has only dropped one series this season...Six of Binghamton's hitters recorded multi-hit games...Schwartz recorded his sixth multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI game, while recording a season-high three runs batted in...Parada extended his hit streak to four games and recorded his 13th multi-hit game, sixth three-hit game, and seventh three-RBI game...Parada finished a home run shy of the cycle...Benge recorded his fifth multi-hit game over his last six games, which marked his sixth multi-hit game at the Double-A level...Smith extended his hit streak to six games and recorded his 16th multi-hit game and his sixth multi-hit game over his last 11 games...Lorusso extended his hit streak to four games and recorded his 16th multi-hit game and team-leading 12th multi-RBI game...Lorusso scored a career-high three runs...Reimer recorded his fourth multi-hit game.







