Ponies Snap Six-Game Win Streak with Loss to Curve

July 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-5, 57-27) fell to the Altoona Curve, 4-1, on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton snapped its six-game win streak.

Binghamton scored in the first inning and led 1-0 for the third-straight game. Designated hitter Ryan Clifford drew a two-out walk against right-hander Valentin Linarez. Later in the frame, left fielder D'Andre Smith hit an RBI single that scored Clifford.

Altoona (10-7, 40-45) then scored four-unanswered runs against right-hander Jack Wenninger (8-6). In the second inning, catcher Aaron McKeithan hit a two-run double with two outs. In the fourth inning, shortstop Maikol Escotto hit a two-run home run with two outs, which put the Curve ahead 4-1.

Wenninger finished his start with seven strikeouts over five innings, while he allowed four runs on three hits and three walks.

Binghamton's offense went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The Ponies left six runners on base across the third to seventh innings. Binghamton had runners on second and third base with no outs in the third inning and did not score. Binghamton also had a runner on second with no outs in the fourth and did not score. In the fifth, Binghamton stranded a runner on second with no outs.

Binghamton's pitching only allowed three hits in the game and the bullpen was dominant, as three relievers combined to spin four perfect innings and Ponies' pitchers combined to retire the final 14 batters they faced. Right-hander Carlos Guzman tossed two perfect innings with three strikeouts. Guzman combined to spin 4.2 hitless and scoreless innings with five strikeouts in two appearances in the series.

Right-hander Anthony Nunez recorded two strikeouts in a perfect eighth inning. Nunez extended his scoreless streak to 10-straight appearances. In that span, Nunez is 1-0 with two saves and has recorded 19 strikeouts and allowed just one hit and three walks in 11.2 innings.

Right-hander Ryan Lambert fired a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout. Lambert extended his scoreless streak to seven appearances. Lambert is 1-0 with one save and he has recorded 12 strikeouts in 7.2 innings in that span.

Center fielder Jett Williams went 3-for-5 with a double and a stolen base. He recorded his second-straight three-hit game and has six hits over the last two games. Williams also recorded his 24th double of the season, which is tied for the most in Double-A.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their nine- game homestand and six-game series against the Curve (Double-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:055 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Williams recorded his 19th multi-hit game and his team-leading eighth three-hit game of the season...Right fielder Nick Morabito (1-for-4, SB) extended his hit streak to six games and recorded his 33rd stolen base, which ranks second in Double-A.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2025

