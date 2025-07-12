Bullpen & Bats Get Cats Back in Win Column

July 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-11, 35-51) snapped a four-game skid against the Somerset Patriots (11-6, 45-40) at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night with a 6-3 win. Fisher Cats catcher Alex Stone collected three hits, including a run-scoring single in the top of the fifth inning. Third baseman Charles McAdoo recorded a pair of doubles and scored two runs for his fourth multi-hit game of the month.

Right-hander Alex Amalfi opened with three innings and allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Reliever Conor Larkin (W, 4-3) fired two scoreless, hitless innings with two strikeouts, and Rafael Sánchez handled the final four frames with one run on three hits and five punchouts to secure New Hampshire's 6-3 win.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Conor Larkin fires two scoreless innings of relief with no hits

C Alex Stone records first three-hit game in Double-A

OF Devonte Brown knocks pair of extra base hits

Fisher Cats snap four-game losing skid

3B Charles McAdoo doubles twice, third multi-hit game of July

RHP Rafael Sánchez allows one run in final four innings

Somerset starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (L, 0-1) tossed six innings and surrendered six runs and three earned on nine hits with no walks and three strikeouts in what was his Double-A debut. Righty Trystan Vrieling followed with three scoreless innings and allowed two hits with three strikeouts.

New Hampshire's Stone led the offense with a 3-for-4 game and three singles, while center fielder Devonte Brown belted a pair of extra-base hits as the Fisher Cats outhit the Patriots, 11 to five.

The Patriots struck first in the bottom of the second inning on a bases-loaded double from shortstop Max Burt to take a 2-0 lead off New Hampshire's Amalfi. From there, Fisher Cats pitching held the Patriots off the board until the bottom of the eighth inning.

Trailing 2-0, New Hampshire responded by loading the bases in the top of the third inning before McAdoo knocked a double down the right field line to cash in two runs. Before the inning ended, second baseman Ryan McCarty raced home on a wild pitch to give the Fisher Cats a 3-2 lead.

New Hampshire tacked on another run in the top of the fourth inning when shortstop Cade Doughty drove in Brown on a sacrifice fly to extend New Hampshire's lead to 4-2. New Hampshire's final run came across in the top of the fifth inning when Brown laced a triple to set up Stone's single that made it a 5-2 Fisher Cats' lead.

Somerset scratched one run across in the bottom of the eighth inning on designated hitter Rafael Flores' single that brought home the shortstop Burt to finalize the scoring at 6-3.

The Fisher Cats and Patriots round out their six-game series with a 1:10 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon. Righty Grant Rogers (2-5, 3.60 ERA) will make his second start for the Fisher Cats this week, and Luis Gil (MLB Rehab) gets the start for Somerset.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Friday, July 18 and welcome the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for three games after the break for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

The New Hampshire Space Potatoes touch down for the second time of their three scheduled appearances on Friday, July 18 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. Christmas in July is Saturday, July 19, a ballpark experience that includes postgame fireworks.

