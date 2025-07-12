Wagner Homers Twice, Baysox Split Doubleheader against Reading

July 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, split a doubleheader against the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, losing game one 3-2 and winning game two 8-3 on Saturday night from Prince George's Stadium.

In game one, Reading (8-10, 32-52) got out to an early lead when Alex Binelas drove in Aidan Miller. However, Chesapeake (6-11, 37-47) tied it in the bottom of the first inning with a Carter Young single to center field that drove in Luis Valdez.

The Fightin Phils retook the lead in the second. Paul McIntosh doubled in a run to put them up 2-1. Caleb Ricketts added one more in the sixth with an RBI single.

Trace Bright (L, 1-7) got the start for Chesapeake and went 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out three. Robinson Martinez and Yaqui Rivera relieved Bright and combined for 2.2 innings of one-run ball, striking out four.

In the seventh, Jalen Vasquez walked, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI groundout from Valdez. However, the Baysox could not score again against Jaydenn Estanista (S, 1) and dropped game one by a score of 3-2.

Chesapeake got off to a loud start in game two. Young hit his first Double-A home run with one out, and two hitters later, Doug Hodo hit his fifth long ball of the year, giving them a 2-0 lead.

The Baysox added on in the third when Max Wagner hit a two-run homer to left field. In the fifth, a night after his walk-off single, Cole Urman drove in two more with a double. He is now 3-for-6 in his three games with the Baysox.

One hitter later, Wagner homered again, completing the first multi-home run game of his professional career.

Ryan Long (W, 3-5) got the start for Chesapeake in game two and tossed six innings while allowing two runs. He has now gone at least five innings and given up two or fewer runs in each of his last four outings. It's the second quality start of the season for Long.

The series finale is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Orioles' rehabber Zach Eflin is scheduled to start on the mound for the Baysox against Estibenzon Jimenez (1-1, 4.68) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The series finale is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Orioles' rehabber Zach Eflin is scheduled to start on the mound for the Baysox against Estibenzon Jimenez (1-1, 4.68) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







