Fightin Phils Split Doubleheader with Baysox for Second Time this Series

July 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bowie, MD) - The Reading Fightin Phils (8-10; 32-52) split the second doubleheader of their series against the Chesapeake Baysox (6-11; 37-47) after taking game one 3-1 then falling in game two 8-3.

Game 1

The Fightin Phils got things started in the top of the first inning with an RBI single from Alex Binelas off of Trace Bright (L, 1-7) that scored Aidan Miller, who walked during his time at bat. Reading took the early 1-0 lead. The response came quickly from Chesapeake as Reed Trimble first got on base after walking then stole second to get into scoring position. Carter Young singled which allowed Trimble to score, tying the game up 1-1.

Reading took the lead back in the top of the second thanks to an RBI double from Paul McIntosh that scored Caleb Ricketts, who had a lead-off single while at bat. The game remained 2-1 until the top of the sixth when Reading added to their lead. Hendry Mendez got on base after walking then proceeded to steal second to get into scoring position. Caleb Ricketts delivered an RBI single to center field, scoring Mendez, allowing the Fightin Phils to go up 3-1.

Jean Cabrera (W, 4-4) continued to hold off the Baysox from adding to their score and delivered a total six innings pitched, only allowing three hits and one run while striking out six. Jaydenn Estanista took the mound for Reading in the bottom of the seventh inning to close out the game. Jalen Vasquez grounded into a force out and was safe at first. A wild pitch from Jaydenn Estanista allowed Vasquez to advance to third then score on a ground out from Luis Valdez, bringing the score to 3-2 with Reading still in the lead. Alfredo Velasquez lined out to second base, bringing the game to an end with the Fightin Phils earning the win for game one, Jaydenn Estanista (S,1) earned his first save with Reading.

Game 2

The Chesapeake Baysox were the ones to get the scoring started in game two with a solo home run from Carter Young off of Mitch Neunborn (L, 3-3) in the bottom of the first, giving the Baysox the early 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Douglas Hodo III delivered a solo home run of his own to extend Chesapeake's lead to 2-0.

The Baysox doubled their lead in the bottom of the third with a two-run home run from Max Wagner, bringing home Cole Urman who doubled during his time at bat. Chesapeake now led Reading 2-0. The scoring continued for Chesapeake in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jalen Vasquez doubled and Alfredo Velasquez followed with a single and advanced to second, with Vasquez at third. Cole Urman had a 2-run RBI double, scoring both Vasquez and Velasquez. Max Wagner hit his second home run of the night, bringing in two runs, and the Baysox got themselves up 8-0.

Reading got on the board in the top of the sixth inning with a two-run home run from Hendry Mendez, bringing along Carson DeMartini who doubled earlier, making the score 8-2 with Chesapeake still in the lead.

The Fightin Phils had a push in the top of the seventh inning after loading the bases with zero outs. Cade Fergus, Erick Brito and Robert Moore all singled. Carson DeMartini grounded into a double play but was able to allow Cade Fergus to score, adding a run for Reading, with the score now being 8-3. The Fightin Phils were not able to capitalize any further though and the Baysox took game two of the doubleheader. Ryan Long (W, 3-5) earned the win after only allowing two runs over six innings of work.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Nestor German for Chesapeake. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 12:50 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 18, through Sunday July 27. July 18-20 will feature a matchup against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Friday night will showcase fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University, Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Berks Technical Institute. It will also feature an appearance by Swoggle, with VIP tickets available. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring Emergency Responders; and its also a tribute to Margaritaville, with the R-Phils wearing special Margaritaville Jerseys. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 kids get an Alec Bohm R-Phils Jersey T-Shirt, thanks to Rotary House Print Works. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.