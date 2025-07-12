Big Inning Haunts Ducks in 5-3 Loss

A three-run fifth powered the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-3 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With Akron on top 2-1, Richmond retook the lead in the fifth. Justin Wishkoski tripled home Averson Arteaga to tie the game 2-2. Victor Bericoto followed with a two-run home run to put the Flying Squirrels ahead 4-2.

Mound Presence

Adam Tulloch got the start for Akron on Saturday night. The left-hander tossed 2.2 innings allowing one run while striking out three. Jake Miller followed with 2.1 innings pitched allowing three runs while striking out two. Alonso Richardson allowed a run over two innings. Ross Carver tossed two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

After Richmond took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, Akron answered in the bottom half. Jonah Advincula opened the inning with a single before stealing second. After an Alex Mooney walk and a wild pitch put runners on second and third, Cooper Ingle doubled off the wall in right to make it 2-1 RubberDucks. With Richmond on top 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Akron looked to rally back. Ingle opened the inning with a double before a Angel Genao walk and Kahlil Watson single loaded the bases. Cameron Barstad grounded out to first to plate Ingle and make it 5-3 Akron. Richmond escaped the seventh inning jam without allowing any more runs.

Notebook

Ingle's two doubles makes 23 doubles on the season, which is tied for third most in the Eastern League...Watson's single extended his on-base streak to 12 games...Game Time: 3:08...Attendance: 6,886.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday, July 13 at 1:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (9-4, 3.63 ERA) will face Richmond left-hander Seth Lonsway (2-7, 3.50 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







