Bullpen Dominates Rumble Ponies in 4-1 Win

July 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, NY - Altoona broke a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night at Morabito Stadium.

Blake Townsend earned the win with 3.1 scoreless innings of relief. Townsend scattered three hits and lowered his ERA to 1.23 with Altoona. In 29.1 innings with Altoona he's held opponents to a 0.99 WHIP and allowed an earned run in only three of his nine outings with the Curve.

The Curve earned their first lead of the series in the second inning when Aaron McKeithan doubled home two runs. Prior to the end of the second inning on Saturday night, Altoona was tied or trailed at the end of every inning to that point in the series. Maikol Escotto smacked a two-run homer in the fourth inning to add to the lead.

Altoona's bullpen rolled out some of their best after Valentin Linarez opened the game with 1.2 scoreless innings. After Townsend's 3.1 scoreless frames, Justin Meis fired two scoreless frames, earning three strikeouts, mowing down the middle of the Rumble Ponies order. Ryan Harbin tossed a scoreless eighth and handed the ball off to former Rumble Pony Wilkin Ramos for the ninth. Ramos needed just 17 pitches to dispatch Binghamton in the ninth and record his fifth save of the year.

Curve pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts in the win.

The Curve wrap up their road trip on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Binghamton's Mirabito Park. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for the Curve with Binghamton slated to start RHP Joander Suarez.

