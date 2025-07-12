Yard Goats Fall in Portland, Maine

July 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Hartford Yard Goats by the score of 7-1 on Saturday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. It was the Sea Dogs second straight win after the Yard Goats had won the previous eight matchups. Portland starter Connelly Early pitched six innings and allowed just one run on three hits to pick up his eighth win. Kyle Karros had a double and Nic Kent had two hits for Hartford who can win the series with a victory tomorrow afternoon.

The Sea Dogs scored the first run of the game in the first inning as Marvin Alcantara singled home Ronald Rosario against Yard Goats starter Blake Adams to make it 1-0. Portland added a run in the third inning as Mikey Romero led off the frame with a triple, and scored on an infield grounder and it was 2-0 Sea Dogs.

Portland left-hander Connelly Early was tough on the Yard Goats batters and retired the side in order in three of the first four innings. Hartford had two runners on in the second inning after a walk by Jose Cordova and a single by Nic Kent but the Goats could not push a run across the plate.

The Sea Dogs took a 5-0 lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Mikey Romero doubled home Marvin Alcantara, and Allan Castro cranked a two-run homer, his seventh of the season.

The Yard Goats scored their only run in the sixth inning off Early. Kyle Karros started the inning with a double, his 17th of the season, and scored on a grounder by Juan Guerrero. Portland relievers Caleb Bolden and Christopher Troye retired nine of the final 11 batters to secure the win.

The Yard Goats conclude their six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs in Maine on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM). LHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Yard Goats, and LHP Hayden Mullins will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Friday, July 18th (7:10 PM) to host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.







