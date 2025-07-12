Rodriguez-Cruz Debuts, Burt Rips Multi-Hit Game in Jersey Diners Loss to New Hampshire Saturday
July 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game five of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Saturday by a score of 5-3.
The Patriots fell to 2-3 in five games this season dressed as their alternate identity, the "Jersey Diners". The Patriots' seven-game win streak was snapped. Somerset logged its second seven-game win streak of the season, tied for the third-longest win streak in the Eastern League this season (SOM: 6/15-6/22, ERI: 5/17-5/24). Somerset played in front of its 15th sellout at TD Bank Ballpark this season.
RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (6.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) was tabbed with the loss in his Double-A debut.
SS Max Burt (2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 2B) used two doubles to collect his third consecutive multi-hit game.
In three games this series, Burt has gone 6-for-9 (.667/.700/.889) with 1 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB and a 1.589 OPS.
DH Rafael Flores (1-for-4, RBI) knocked an RBI single in the eighth inning.
Flores leads the EL with 160 TB and 38 XBH. Flores also ranks second in H (92), RBI (56), third in HR (15), SLG (.488), tied for third in 2B (23), eighth in AVG (.280) and tied for eighth in R (46).
2B Duncan Pastore (1-for-3, 2 K) made his Double-A debut and tallied his first Double-A hit in the second inning.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz
