OF Brendan Jones Named Eastern League Player of the Week for July 7-13
July 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots OF Brendan Jones as the Eastern League Player of the Week for games played July 7-13.
In six games this past week versus the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays), Jones led all Patriots with 8 RBI and 5 R. Jones went 7-for-19 (.368/.478/.895) with 5 R, 8 RBI, 5 XBH (2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR), 4 BB and 3 SB.
The Yankees No. 29 prospect according to MLB Pipeline is among the organization's minor league leaders with 30 SB (2nd), 4 3B (T-4th), 47 RBI (T-5th), 45 BB (5th) and 51 R (5th).
Over his last 10 games, Jones is 12-for-33 (.364/.475/.697) with 7 R, 6 XBH (3 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR), 9 RBI, 7 BB, 5 SB and a 1.172 OPS.
The Yankees selected Jones in the 12th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Kansas State. In two minor league seasons in the organization, Jones is hitting .244/.370/.399 with 67 R, 88 H, 18 2B, 4 3B, 10 HR, 66 RBI and 48 SB in 100 games played.
Jones becomes the third Patriot to receive an MiLB weekly award this season, joining OF Spencer Jones (6/16-6/22) and RHP Brendan Beck (4/14-4/20).
