Kendry Rojas Nabs Pitcher of the Week in Second Fisher Cats Start

July 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - On Monday, July 14, Minor League Baseball named New Hampshire southpaw Kendry Rojas as the Eastern League's Pitcher of the Week for July 7 through July 13. In what was his second start with New Hampshire, the 22-year-old Rojas threw five scoreless innings behind two hits, no walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts on Thursday, July 10 against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark.

From Ciego de Avila, Cuba, Rojas becomes the second New Hampshire pitcher to receive the Eastern League's Pitcher of the Week recognition and the first since RHP Rafael Sánchez earned the honor after throwing a no-hitter on June 7. Thanks to four home runs in a week, outfielder Jace Bohrofen was named Eastern League Player of the Week for April 14 through April 20.

Rojas retired 11 of his first 12 batters faced in his Double-A debut on July 4 against the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field and allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 4-2/3 innings. Rojas ranks as Toronto's second-highest ranked left-handed pitching prospect in 2025, behind only fellow 22-year-old Ricky Tiedemann. Rojas began the 2025 season on High-A Vancouver's 7-Day Injured List and made his first start off the complex with Dunedin on June 12 before receiving promotion to New Hampshire on July 1.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Friday, July 18 and welcome the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for three games after the break for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

The New Hampshire Space Potatoes touch down for the second time of their three scheduled appearances on Friday, July 18 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. Christmas in July is Saturday, July 19, a ballpark experience that includes postgame fireworks.

