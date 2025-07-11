Jones, Eden and Jasso Power Patriots to Seventh-Straight Win over New Hampshire Friday
July 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game four of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Friday by a score of 5-3.
The Patriots won their seventh game in a row, the longest active win streak in the Eastern League. Somerset improves to 15-1 against New Hampshire this season. With the win, the Patriots won their second straight series. Somerset improved to 6-6-3 in series this season. Somerset played in front of its 14th sellout at TD Bank Ballpark this season.
LHP Ben Shields (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K) earned his first win in his third start of the season.
Shields became the first pitcher in Double-A team history to strike out four batters in one inning, when he did so in the first. Somerset is 3-0 on days in which Ben Shields started. Through three starts, Shields has pitched 13.0 IP over which he has allowed 12 H, 4 R, 5 BB and recorded 20 K.
RHP Kelly Austin (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) recorded four outs on four batters faced to earn his team-leading sixth save in his sixth save opportunity of the season.
2B Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR) crushed his career-high 12th home run of the season, a solo shot to leadoff the fifth inning.
Jasso hit his career-high 12th home run in his 76th game of the season, after he homered 11 times in 120 games in 2024. Jasso ranks fourth in the Eastern League in TB (132), sixth in HR (12), RBI (44), H (75), seventh in R (46), and 10th in SLG (.462) and OPS (.801).
RF Cam Eden (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, K) crushed his first home run of the season in the sixth.
Eden hit his second home run as a member of the Yankees organization and his first home run since 9/11/24 vs. LHV with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
DH Brendan Jones (1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB) led the team in RBI with an RBI-walk in the second and a run-scoring single in the fourth.
During this seven-game win streak, which began on 7/4 vs. REA, Jones is 7-for-20 (.350/.519/.700) with 6 R, 4 XBH (2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR), 7 RBI, 7 BB and 4 SB.
Images from this story
|
Brendan Jones of the Somerset Patriots
Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Ducks Snap Skid with Nine Run Explosion - Akron RubberDucks
- Urman's First Double-A Hit Gives Oyster Catchers Walk-Off Win - Chesapeake Baysox
- allagher Fans Six as New Hampshire Drops Fourth Straight - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Williams' Multi-Homer Effort, Santucci's Dominant Debut Leads Binghamton to Sixth-Straight Win - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Jones, Eden and Jasso Power Patriots to Seventh-Straight Win over New Hampshire Friday - Somerset Patriots
- Chuck King's Career Night Spoiled by Baysox in Extra Innings - Reading Fightin Phils
- Bunts Burn Erie Bullpen in Extras Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- Bowen Reaches Three Times in 6-3 Defeat - Altoona Curve
- Squirrels' Streak Snapped with 9-3 Loss in Akron - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Thomas' Walk-Off Bunt Caps Senators' Comeback Win - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Eight-Game Win-Streak vs Sea Dogs Snapped - Hartford Yard Goats
- Christmas Comes Early for Sea Dogs in 4-3 Win over Yard Goats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yankees Promote RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz to Double-A Somerset - Somerset Patriots
- July 11, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- New Hampshire Looks to Snap Skid Behind Watts-Brown - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Jones, Eden and Jasso Power Patriots to Seventh-Straight Win over New Hampshire Friday
- Yankees Promote RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz to Double-A Somerset
- Lombard Jr.'s Sorcerous Plays Cast Patriots Sixth-Straight Win on Thursday
- Brendan Jones Pours It On New Hampshire in Fifth-Straight Win Wednesday
- RHP Cam Schlittler to Make MLB Debut with the Yankees on Wednesday