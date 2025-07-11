Bunts Burn Erie Bullpen in Extras Loss

The SeaWolves (9-7, 54-31 overall) fell to Harrisburg (6-10, 40-45), 4-3, in 10 innings on Friday.

Erie took the lead in the third inning when Thayron Liranzo slugged a solo homer, his 10th of the season, against Hyun-il Choi, making it 1-0.

Jim Jarvis drove a solo homer, his second of the year, in the fifth against Choi, making it 2-0.

Troy Watson started for Erie and turned in five scoreless innings. He allowed two runs and a walk while striking out four.

In the seventh, Choi departed with two out and runners on the corners. Luke Young entered to face Liranzo, who lined an RBI single to right. His second RBI of the game made it 3-0.

Ryan Boyer worked a perfect sixth and returned to pitch the seventh. Joe Naranjo reached on a bunt single with one out and advanced on a wild pitch. Maxwell Romero Jr. hit a two-out single to score Naranjo, making it 3-1. Kevin Made followed with a game-tying two-run homer, tying the game at 3-3. The homer snapped a 21-at-bat hitless streak for Made.

Erie did not score against Harrisburg's bullpen in the eighth or ninth, and failed to score the free runner, Jarvis, in the 10th against Daison Acosta. In the bottom of the 10th against Yosber Sanchez, Delino DeShields Jr. pinch ran for Romero Jr. as the free runner. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Made. Johnathon Thomas followed with a bunt single, scoring DeShields Jr. with the winning run.

The SeaWolves hit into four double plays and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Tanner Kohlhepp threw two scoreless innings out of the Erie bullpen, making his first multi-inning appearance in Double-A.

Sanchez (1-3) took the loss and Acosta (2-1) earned the win.

The SeaWolves and Senators continue their series at FNB Field on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. with Carlos Peña facing Chance Huff.

