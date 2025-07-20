Erie Snaps Skid with Shutout

July 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (10-10, 55-34 overall) snapped a five-game skid and took down Chesapeake (8-13, 39-49 overall) 4-0 on Sunday.

Erie grabbed the lead in the third inning. With two out, Kevin McGonigle roped an RBI double off the left-field wall, scoring Jim Jarvis from first to give Erie a 1-0 lead against Nestor German (L, 3-4).

In the fourth, Justice Bigbie slammed a solo homer, his eighth, to make it 2-0.

Garrett Burhenn (W, 10-2) turned in a scoreless performance for Erie. He allowed two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

In the fifth, Jarvis reached on a throwing error to begin the inning. Max Clark followed with an RBI triple, making it 3-0 Erie. With two out in the frame and against reliever Juan De Los Santos, Josue Briceño ripped an RBI single to score Clark and make it 4-0.

The trio of Tyler Mattison, Jordan Marks, and Trevin Michael finished off Erie's 14th shutout victory of the year with four scoreless innings of relief.

Erie begins a series at UPMC Park against the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

