Stephen to Make Double-A Debut as Cats Eye Series Win

July 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-13, 36-53) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-7, 58-29) close out their series with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday. After falling 3-1 on Friday night, New Hampshire clawed back with an 11-6 win on Saturday.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats rode homers from Jackson Hornung and Devonte Brown to down the Rumble Ponies, 11-6.

Binghamton took a 4-0 lead through the first two innings before New Hampshire responded with five runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Hornung's second homer of the year and first at Delta Dental Stadium travelled 433 feet, highlighting his second multi-hit game in as many days.

New Hampshire erupted for five more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as Cade Doughty and Gabriel Martinez drove in a pair of runs on a double and triple, respectively.

Saturday night was the first time New Hampshire reached the 11-run threshold since August 20, 2024, in a 12-11 win over Hartford.

PITCHING MATCHUP

The Fisher Cats send right-hander Khal Stephen (0-0, -.--) to the mound for his first career Double-A start. Stephen is coming off a nine-game stint with High-A Vancouver, where he recorded a 6-1 record with a 1.49 earned run average and 49 strikeouts over 48-1/3 innings pitched. He started the year with Single-A Dunedin and pitched to a 2.06 ERA with 48 strikeouts to seven walks over 39-1/3 innings pitched. Through 17 games of professional baseball, Stephen is 9-1 with a 1.75 ERA and 97 punchouts to 17 walks across 87-2/3 innings of work. Stephen is in his first season of pro ball after the Blue Jays selected him in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State. Toronto's No. 9 prospect (MLB Pipeline) is the Blue Jays' organizational leader with a 1.75 ERA, nine wins, 0.88 WHIP and a .190 BAA. Stephen posted a 3-1 record with a 0.95 ERA in June to garner Northwest League Pitcher of the Month honors.

Binghamton's Jack Wenninger (8-6, 3.01 ERA) is set for his third start against the Fisher Cats this season. Wenninger was the Rumble Ponies' Opening Day starter on April 4 at Delta Dental Stadium and turned in five scoreless innings with two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts in Binghamton's 3-1 win. The righty squared off with the Fisher Cats two weeks later at Morabito Stadium on April 23, dealing five more scoreless innings against New Hampshire. He fanned 10 batters and held New Hampshire to four hits in Binghamton's 3-0 win. Wenninger is second to Ponies' teammate Jonah Tong among the Eastern League leaders in strikeouts. The Barrington, Illinois native has 107 punchouts and 23 walks over 86-2/3 innings pitched. He is in his second full year of professional baseball after the New York Mets took Wenninger in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Illinois.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 20, 2016- The Fisher Cats earned a series win over Reading, 4-2. Connor Greene delivered a quality start, allowing just a pair of runs in six innings, and John Stilson worked two innings in relief for his first save. Offensively, Jason Leblebijian homered in the third to put the Fisher Cats ahead for good. Reading took a 2-0 lead on a homer in the first by Rhys Hoskins, his 26th. Hoskins finished the year with 38 homers, but lost the homer title to teammate Dylan Cozens, who hit 40.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats welcome the Hartford Yard Goats for a six-game series starting at 6:35 PM EDT on Tuesday night. After taking five of six games from New Hampshire to open the first half, Hartford leads the season series, 10 games to eight.







