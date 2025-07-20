Ducks Avoid Sweep with 9-2 Win

July 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 9-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Sunday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

The RubberDucks got the offense rolling in the second inning. A Joe Lampe walk and Jorge Burgos single put runners on the corners with no outs. Cameron Barstad followed with a double into the gap in right center to make it 2-0 Akron. Later in the inning, Jonah Advincula lined a single into left to score Barstad. Angel Genao capped the big inning with a two-run single to left to make it 5-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Rorik Maltrud breezed through the first inning on Sunday facing the minimum. Altoona got to the right-hander for a two-run home run in the second and got two men on before chasing him in the third. Davis Sharpe escaped the jam in the third without allowing a run to score. In total Maltrud tossed 2.1 innings allowing two runs while striking out four. Sharpe tossed 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Tyler Thornton worked two perfect innings. Left-handers Shawn Rapp and Adam Tulloch combined to toss two scoreless innings to finish off the win.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks kept the offense going in the third. Back-to-back singles by Burgos and Barstad put runners at the corners. Jake Fox lifted a sac-fly to deep center to score Burgos and make it 6-2 Akron. In the seventh, the RubberDucks loaded the bases no outs. Lampe was hit by a pitch and Burgos worked a walk to bring home two and make it 8-2 Akron. The RubberDucks added on one more run in the ninth. After back-to-back singles by Lampe and Burgos put runners on the corners, Barstad lifted a sac-fly to left to score Lampe and make it 9-2 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Barstad picked up his first multi-hit and multi-RBI game since July 1 in Erie...Genao picked up his first multi-RBI game since July 1 in Erie...The RubberDucks have snapped both of their losing streaks this month with nine run wins...Game Time: 2:53...Attendance: 5,133.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before continuing the road trip with a six-game series at FNB Field in Harrisburg. The series against the Senators begins on Tuesday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







