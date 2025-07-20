Harrisburg Senators Game Notes

July 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (42-46 & 8-11) vs Richmond Flying Squirrels (33-54 & 12-8)

Game #89 - 2nd Half Game #20

Sunday, July 20, 5:05 p.m. - The Diamond

RH Hyun-il Choi vs LH Seth Lonsway

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game three of their three-game series tonight at The Diamond in Richmond. It's the final game between the teams this season. It's the final meeting between the teams this season and the Senators final trip to The Diamond. Richmond moves next door into Carmax Park next season. Harrisburg has taken 13 of the 20 games between the teams. The Squirrels begin the series in first place in the second half.

LAST GAME RECAP: The Harrisburg Senators fell behind Saturday afternoon and couldn't recover, dropping game one of their doubleheader 8-2 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond. Senators starter Kyle Luckham cruised through the first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth. Richmond had a three-run double, grand slam and a solo home run to take an 8-0 lead. The Senators broke through in the sixth when Cayden Wallace drilled a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 8-2. After a tough Game 1, the Harrisburg Senators responded in a big, topping the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-1 in the nightcap to split the doubleheader at The Diamond. The Senators got on the board first in the 2nd inning when Delino DeShields Jr. singled and scored on Maxwell Romero Jr.'s RBI hit. Harrisburg then broke the game open in the 3rd with a four-run outburst. Phillip Glasser and Seaver King set the table with back-to-back singles before Cayden Wallace ripped a two-run double. Branden Boissiere followed with an RBI double of his own, and DeShields capped the rally with another run-scoring single to make it 5-0. On the mound, Thomas Schultz and the Harrisburg bullpen delivered a shutdown performance. Schultz tossed two scoreless frames. Samuel Vasquez and Erick Mejia kept Richmond off balance the rest of the way. Vasquez earned the win, his first with the Senators. Boissiere went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, while DeShields added three hits, two stolen bases, and drove in a pair.

FILIBUSTERS: Garrett Davila is 6-1 with a save and a 0.70 ERA in his past 25 games (25.2 IP 23 Ks/9 BBs) - Junior Santos is 3-1 with 5 saves and a 0.40 ERA in his past 18 outings (22.1 IP) (19 Ks/12 BBs) - Erick Mejia has a 0.86 ERA in his past 17 appearances (21.0 IP). He has a BAA of .145. - Daison Acosta hasn't allowed an earned run in his past nine outings. - Since July 3, the Senators bullpen has gone 53.2 IP with a 1.17 ERA - As a whole, the Senators pitching staff has a 2.93 ERA in their past 11 games which is good for third in the Eastern League.

ALUMNI REPORT: Mitchell Parker went six innings allowing just two runs on five hits to earn the win in the Nats 4-2 win over the Padres Saturday night in Washington.

DEBUTS: Six former Senators have made their debuts this season for the Nationals. They are Andry Lara, Brady House, Brad Lord, Cole Henry, Robert Hassell III, and Daylen Lile. All six have been on the Senators roster within the past two years. Lara became the 317th former Senator to make his debut after playing for the Sens.

SECOND HALF SCHEDULE: The Senator's remaining schedule is: at Richmond (3), vs Akron, at Binghamton, vs Portland, at Hartford & at Erie, vs Altoona, at Chesapeake, vs Akron.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #1 RHP Travis Sykora, #2 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #4 Seaver King ; #10 INF Cayden Wallace; #14 RHP Tyler Stuart, and #25 INF Kevin Made.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 28 active players. The roster has 18 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, two acquired via trade, five players signed as free agents and two MiLB rule 5 picks.

TODAY IN SENATORS' HISTORY - 1990: Future Senators pitching coach Randy Tomlin strikes out 10 and walks none as the Senators post a 7-0 shutout at London, Ontario.







Eastern League Stories from July 20, 2025

