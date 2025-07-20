Sea Dogs Outlast Fightin Phils 4-3 in 12 Inning Thriller

July 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (8-13, 42-46) took the series finale 4-3 over the Reading Fightin Phils (10-11, 35-53) in 12 innings on Sunday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Sea Dogs moved to 8-13 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

The game was tied 3-3 entering the top of the 12th, when the Sea Dogs offense sparked. With Ahbram Liendo starting the inning on second base, Karson Simas executed a bunt single to move Liendo to third. A batter later, James Tibbs III hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Liendo which gave the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead.

Portland took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a leadoff solo home run from Zach Ehrhard (7).

Reading tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second on a solo home run by Paul McIntosh (6).

With the game still tied after nine innings, the two teams headed to extras.

The Sea Dogs used a two-run home run by Ronald Rosario (4) to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the eleventh.

The Fightin Phils tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the 11th on a two-run blast by Dylan Campbell (2).

Sea Dogs LHP Connelly Early (7-2, 2.51 ERA) received a no-decision but was stellar, hurling 5.2 innings while surrendering an earned run on three hits and racked up six strikeouts.

LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland (1-0, 2.65 ERA) received the win, tossing 1.2 shutout innings while notching two strikeouts. RHP Mitch Neunborn (3-4, 4.47 ERA) was charged with the loss, going 1.0 inning while giving up one run (unearned) on one hit.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before making their way to Richmond, Va. where they will start a six-game away series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at the Diamond on Tuesday July 22nd. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. The Sea Dogs will hand the ball to LHP Hayden Mullins (3-2, 2.48 ERA). The Flying Squirrels starting pitcher has yet to be announced.







