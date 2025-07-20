Squirrels Top Senators Sunday to Take Series

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels dug out of an early hole and beat the Harrisburg Senators, 8-3, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (34-54-1, 13-8 second half) picked up their third consecutive series win, taking two-of-three from the Senators (42-47, 8-12) over the weekend.

Trailing, 2-0, in the bottom of the first, Bo Davidson lifted a solo homer to right, his first at Double-A, to cut the score to 2-1 against Harrisburg starter Hyun-il Choi (Loss, 4-3).

After an RBI single by Cayden Wallace in the top of the second, Aeverson Arteaga tied the score, 3-3, with a two-run homer to left, his fifth of the year.

In the bottom of the fourth, Scott Bandura led off with a single and moved to third on a single by Adrian Sugastey. Sabin Ceballos followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-3 lead.

After a run on an error in the sixth, Sugastey hit a two-run triple in the seventh and Ceballos added his second sacrifice fly of the game to push the lead to 8-3.

The Senators took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Richmond starter Seth Lonsway, who threw 39 pitches in the inning. After a groundout to start the inning, Phillip Glasser reached on an infield single and Lonsway issued four consecutive walks to bring home two runs.

Manuel Mercedes (Win, 5-10) took over in the second inning and allowed one run over 3.2 innings, striking out three. Helcris Olivarez, Cameron Cotter and Tyler Myrick covered the final 4.1 innings without allowing a run.

After a day off Monday, the Flying Squirrels open a six-game series at The Diamond against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (4-7, 3.28) will start for Richmond opposed by Portland left-hander Hayden Mullins (3-2, 2.48). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

