Dixon's Homer Not Enough in Series Finale with Akron

July 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Brenden Dixon smacked his third homer of the season in a 9-2 loss to the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday night in front of 5,133 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Akron scored five times in the top of the second to take a commanding lead that they never relinquished. Wilber Dotel suffered the loss, allowing five runs in 1.2 innings on the mound. Dotel walked a man and hit a batter, allowing three hits; all in the second inning.

After Dixon rocked his two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning, Akron added another run on a sacrifice fly from Jake Fox in the third.

Akron's bullpen spun 6.2 scoreless innings after starter Rorik Maltrud left in the third inning. The 'Ducks used four arms to keep the Curve off the board, setting down 16-of-17 hitters in a row to end the game.

Duce Gourson picked up a double out of the leadoff spot, his fourth straight game with a hit.

Two of Altoona's relievers, Tyler Samaniego and Emmanuel Chapman tossed two scoreless innings of relief. Samaniego set down each of the six hitters he faced in the defeat, while Chapman entered with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and stranded all three inherited runners before tossing a scoreless eighth.

The Curve continue their nine-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Chesapeake Baysox at 6:30 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for the Curve with Chesapeake's starter to be announced.

The Curve continue their nine-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Chesapeake Baysox at 6:30 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for the Curve with Chesapeake's starter to be announced.







