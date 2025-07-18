Curve Outlast RubberDucks in Series Opener

July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona earned a 2-1 win in ten innings over the Akron RubberDucks in front of 5,111 fans on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

After Mitch Jebb tied the game with a hustle RBI double in the seventh, the Curve bullpen kept the Rubberducks without a baserunner in their final four innings at the plate. Wilkin Ramos tossed a scoreless top of the tenth, stranding the placed runner at third, the Curve used a balk and wild pitch thrown by Zane Morehouse in the bottom of the tenth to plate the game-winning run.

Pirates right-hander Johan Oviedo tossed 3.1 innings of one-run ball in his rehab start as he recovers from 2023 Tommy John surgery. Oviedo struck out three, allowed three hits and did not walk a batter in his outing, firing 53 pitches, 36 strikes. Akron's lone run off him came when he balked with a runner at third in the fourth inning.

Alessandro Ercolani tossed 3.2 scoreless innings of relief after Oviedo wrapped up his outing. Ercolani worked around three walks and struck out three batters of his own on 57 pitches in relief. Blake Townsend followed with two perfect innings of relief, picking up two strikeouts, to hold the line for the Curve.

The Curve offense managed four hits and four walks in the victory, led by Duce Gourson who earned a second straight multi-hit game.

The Curve continue their series with the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Antwone Kelly takes the ball for the Curve with RHP Trenton Denholm slated to start for the RubberDucks.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







