Sea Dogs Win Streak Snapped, Drop to Fightin Phils 6-3

July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-12, 41-45) fell 6-3 to the Reading Fightin Phils (9-10, 34-52) in the series opener on Friday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss snapped Portland's three game winning streak.The Sea Dogs moved to 7-12 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Reading started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Paul McIntosh singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Alex Binelas. The next batter Dylan Campbell singled home McIntosh to give the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead. Next, Caleb Ricketts drew a walk to load the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, Erick Brito ripped an RBI single coupled with an error which allowed Campbell to score, increasing the Fightin Phils lead to 3-0. Next, Cade Fergus hit a sacrifice fly which scored Ricketts and increased Reading's lead to 4-0.

Portland responded in the top of the seventh. Ronald Rosario led off the frame with a single and then advanced to second on a single from Marvin Alcantara. The next batter Ahbram Liendo cranked an RBI single which scored Rosario and trimmed the Sea Dogs deficit to 4-1. Following a pitching change, Mikey Romero crushed a two-run triple to make the score 4-3.

The Fightin Phils added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Carson Demartini hit a two-out double to start the rally. Following a walk drawn by Felix Reyes and then a double steal that moved both runners into scoring position, McIntosh laced a two-run single which extended Reading's lead to 6-3.

RHP Chuck King (3-2, 2.48 ERA) received the win, tossing 5.0 shutout innings while surrendering two hits with two walks and notching two strikeouts. LHP Dalton Rogers (2-3, 5.97 ERA) was charged with the loss, going 3.2 innings while giving up four runs (all earned) on five hits while walking three and posting three strikeouts. RHP Tommy McCollum (S,6) received the save hurling 1.2 innings of two-hit ball without surrendering a run and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will continue their three-game set tomorrow Saturday July 19 at 6:45 PM. LHP Payton Tolle (0-0, 1.93 ERA) will get the start for Portland. RHP Koyo Aoyagi (0-2, 10.61 ERA) gets the ball for Reading.







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2025

