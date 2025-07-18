July 18, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS WIN THIRD IN A ROW OVER YARD GOATS 5-1 The Sea Dogs bested the Yard Goats 5-1 on Sunday for their third straight win. Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Juan Chacon drew a walk and then scored from first on an RBI double by Mikey Romero to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs added four more runs to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Zach Ehrhard ripped a leadoff single and then swiped second base. After Drew Ehrhard drew a walk, Brooks Brannon hit a bunt single to load the bases. The next batter Marvin Alcantara roped a two-run double to increase Portland's lead to 3-0. With runners on second and third, Chacon lined a two-run single that made the score 5-0 Sea dogs. Hartford notched a run in the top of the seventh. LHP Hayden Mullins (3-2, 2.48 ERA) received the win, tossing 6.1 innings of one-run ball (unearned) surrendering three hits and two walks while notching three strikeouts.

BRING THEM HOME MARVIN Sea Dogs Infielder Marvin Alcantara has been hitting well as of late. Alcantara is currently riding a three-game RBI streak (July 11-present). The 20-year-old is the second youngest member of the Sea Dogs squad behind Ahbram Liendo who was born nine months before Alcantara. The Venezuela native has also been nearly a sure thing defensively for Portland, turning 17 double plays and posting a .967 fielding percentage over 355.1 innings of action between second base and shortstop.

THE BASE BANDITS ARE AT IT AGAIN Sea Dogs Infielder/Outfielder Max Ferguson has swiped a team-high 24 bases this season, the fifth highest amount in the Eastern League. The 25-year-old has been a menace on the basepaths all season long, currently holding a stolen base percentage of .923 (24-for-26). Sea Dogs infielder Ahbram Liendo isn't far behind Ferguson, currently in a four-way tie for the sixth highest stolen bases in the Eastern League this season with 22 stolen bases. In total, Portland has stolen 126 bases on the season, 15 of them coming against the Fightin Phils.

REINFORCEMENTS HAVE ARRIVED The Sea Dogs have added two new members and a familiar face to their roster prior to Friday's game. Infielder Karson Simas, RHP Cooper Adams, and RHP Jacob Webb have joined the team. Simas is no stranger to the Sea Dogs this season. In 29 games with Portland, he is hitting .207 with five doubles, a triple, and a home run while tallying eight RBI's. RHP Cooper Adams has been promoted from High-A Greenville after posting a 3.95 ERA over 43.1 innings of work while racking up 55 strikeouts. RHP Jacob Webb has also been called up from High-A after making six appearances and posting a 0.93 ERA over 9.2 innings while fanning 12 hitters.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 18, 1997 - Ryan Jackson hits a grand slam to lift Portland to a game one win over Harrisburg, but Dave Townsend sets a franchise record in the nightcap of the doubleheader by hitting four batters in a game two loss.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers makes his seventh start of the season sporting a 2-2 record with a 4.85 ERA. His last start came on July 9 against Hartford, throwing 6.0 innings while giving up two runs (one earned) while fanning three and walking three. He last faced Reading on May 22, hurling 3.2 innings of three-run ball (all earned) while striking out six and surrendering six hits.







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.