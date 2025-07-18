Gil's Brilliance and Two Three-Run Homers Lift Patriots over Hartford Friday

July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Luis Gil

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Luis Gil(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats in game one of a three-game series at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, C.T. on Friday by a score of 8-5.

Somerset hit two three-run home runs in a single game for the first time this season and the first time since 9/10/24 vs. NH (E. Dunham - 2). Since the start of July, Somerset is 11-2, which is tied for the second-most wins of any team in Minor League Baseball (Springfield). Since the start of a seven-game win streak on 6/15, the Patriots have a record of 20-6, which is tied for the best record in MiLB over that span (Greensboro).

RHP Luis Gil (3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) made the second start of his Major League rehab assignment with Somerset and did not factor into the decision.

Gil threw 57 pitches, 39 of them were strikes. Through two rehab starts, Gil has worked 6.2 innings over which he has allowed 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB and recorded 13 K. Gil became the second Yankee pitcher to make a rehab appearance with Somerset at Dunkin' Park in Hartford this season (C. Schmidt - 4/6/25).

LHP Brock Selvidge (4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) earned the win in his first bullpen outing and seventh appearance with Somerset this season.

RF Jace Avina (1-for-3, R, 3 RBI, BB, K) smashed his first Double-A home run, a three-run shot in the first inning.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, R, 3 RBI, HR, 2 K) crushed a three-run home run in the eighth inning. Hardman ranks fourth in the Eastern League with 14 HR and tied for seventh in both RBI (43) and XBH (31).

Since Hardman made his professional debut on 7/29/21, Hardman leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 76 HR and 241 RBI. Hardman also ranks third in TB (612), fourth in XBH (138), R (205) and sixth in H (317).

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, 2B, 3 K) slapped an RBI double in the third inning to pick up his 21st multi-hit game of the season.

Jasso ranks fourth in the EL in TB (137), tied for fifth in R (48), sixth in RBI (45), seventh in HR (12) and H (79), and 10th in SLG (.458).

C Rafael Flores (2-for-4, 2 R, BB, 2 K) collected his 28th multi-hit game of the season, continuing to lead all Patriots this season.

Flores leads the EL in TB (166) and XBH (39). Flores also ranks second in RBI (56) and H (96), third in HR (15) and SLG (.496), tied for fifth in R (48), sixth in OPS (.842) and seventh in AVG (.287).

