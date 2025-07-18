Reigning Pitcher of the Week Kendry Rojas Opens Series with Binghamton

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-12, 35-52) welcome the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-6, 57-28) for a three-game series at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday night. Toronto No. 8 prospect Kendry Rojas (0-1, 2.79 ERA) faces the New York Mets' No. 2 prospect and minor league strikeout leader Jonah Tong (6-4, 1.84 ERA) in the series opener.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats took one of six games from the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark before the major league all-star break. Before heading to Somerset, New Hampshire took four out of six games from the Sea Dogs to begin the month of July. New Hampshire went 4-5 on their nine-game road trip leading into the MLB All-Star break.

New Hampshire's Charles McAdoo owns a .311 batting average and leads the team with five homers and nine runs driven over 12 games played this month.

Rojas fired five scoreless frames and struck out 10 batters in Somerset, earning him the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week award on Monday after two starts with New Hampshire.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Rojas will make his third start for the Fisher Cats since joining the team on July 1. Over two starts with New Hampshire, Rojas has collected 15 strikeouts and one walk in 9-2/3 innings pitched. He made his Double-A debut on July 4 in Portland, where Rojas retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced and went on to allow three runs in 4-2/3 innings of work. The lefty made his second start on July 10 in Somerset, dealing five scoreless innings with two hits and recording a season high 10 punchouts to garner Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors. The 22-year-old signed an international free agent deal with the Blue Jays on October 14, 2020, at 17 years old. Rojas began the year on the 7-day injured list with an abdominal injury and started his rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on May 30. He was called up to Single-A Dunedin on June 11, where he tossed 13 scoreless innings and allowed three hits with 18 strikeouts in four appearances. Friday night will be Rojas's first home start for the Fisher Cats.

Binghamton sends right-hander Tong to the mound for his 16th start with the Rumble Ponies this season. The minor league leader in strikeouts is coming off an appearance in the All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, where he dealt a 1-2-3 top of the second inning with one strikeout. Through 78-2/3 innings pitched, Tong fanned 125 batters and allowed 35 walks for a 14.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Tong (NYM No. 2, MLB No. 59, MLB Pipeline) is set for his third start against the Fisher Cats this year. The righty has surrendered one earned run and four hits with 19 strikeouts over 8-1/3 innings pitched against New Hampshire this year. Friday will be Tong's first career start at Delta Dental Stadium and first against the Fisher Cats since April 27 in Binghamton.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 18, 2010- In an interesting schedule quirk, the Fisher Cats played at Binghamton for four games before the all-star break in New York, then the teams met for four more games in New Hampshire after the break. New Hampshire finished 5-3 overall, taking the final game at Delta Dental 6-2. Travis Snider homered in the first, and Eric Thames delivered his 18th of the season, a grand slam in the third to put New Hampshire up 6-1. Zach Stewart earned the win with six innings of two-run ball.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies continue their series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday night.







