Condon Hits First Home Run as a Yard Goat in Loss

July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Charlie Condon hit his first home run as a Yard Goat, but Hartford lost to the Somerset Patriots by a score of 8-5 in front of 7,343 fans at Dunkin' Park on Friday night. Condon's two-run homer came off Luis Gil, who was on a major league rehab assignment for the New York Yankees. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year didn't allow a hit after Condon's homer in the first inning, and finished his night firing 3.1 innings on just two hits and two earned runs while striking out seven. Gil struck out six of the last eight batters he faced. Cole Carrigg, Dyan Jorge and Braylen Wimmer each had a multiple hit game and Wimmer scored two runs in his Yard Goats debut.

After back-to-back singles in the first inning by Rafael Flores and Dylan Jasso, Jace Avina hit a three-run home run off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine, giving the Patriots a 3-0 lead.

The Yard Goats responded in the bottom half of the first, when Charlie Condon hit a two-run blast into the right field second deck off Patriots starter Luis Gil, cutting Hartford's deficit to 3-2. Condon's homer marked his first as a Yard Goat.

Somerset put up two more runs in the third inning. Jasso hit an RBI double to score Flores, and Omar Martinez hit a sacrifice fly scoring Jasso and stretching the Patriots lead to 5-2.

Following Braylen Wimmer's first hit as a Yard Goat, Zach Kokoska drove in Wimmer on a single to center field in the seventh inning.

Tyler Hardman extended the Patriots lead to 8-3 in the eighth as he hit a three-run homer, bringing in Martinez and Brendan Jones.

The Yard Goats made a late push in the ninth inning, led by extra-base hits from Wimmer and Carrigg, trimming the Patriots lead to 8-5.

The Yard Goats continue their three-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, on Saturday at 6:10 pm. It's Baby, You're a Fireworks Night with post-game fireworks!! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Brock Selvidge (2-2)

LP: Connor Staine (1-6)

Time: 3:02







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.