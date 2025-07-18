Condon Hits First Home Run as a Yard Goat in Loss
July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Charlie Condon hit his first home run as a Yard Goat, but Hartford lost to the Somerset Patriots by a score of 8-5 in front of 7,343 fans at Dunkin' Park on Friday night. Condon's two-run homer came off Luis Gil, who was on a major league rehab assignment for the New York Yankees. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year didn't allow a hit after Condon's homer in the first inning, and finished his night firing 3.1 innings on just two hits and two earned runs while striking out seven. Gil struck out six of the last eight batters he faced. Cole Carrigg, Dyan Jorge and Braylen Wimmer each had a multiple hit game and Wimmer scored two runs in his Yard Goats debut.
After back-to-back singles in the first inning by Rafael Flores and Dylan Jasso, Jace Avina hit a three-run home run off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine, giving the Patriots a 3-0 lead.
The Yard Goats responded in the bottom half of the first, when Charlie Condon hit a two-run blast into the right field second deck off Patriots starter Luis Gil, cutting Hartford's deficit to 3-2. Condon's homer marked his first as a Yard Goat.
Somerset put up two more runs in the third inning. Jasso hit an RBI double to score Flores, and Omar Martinez hit a sacrifice fly scoring Jasso and stretching the Patriots lead to 5-2.
Following Braylen Wimmer's first hit as a Yard Goat, Zach Kokoska drove in Wimmer on a single to center field in the seventh inning.
Tyler Hardman extended the Patriots lead to 8-3 in the eighth as he hit a three-run homer, bringing in Martinez and Brendan Jones.
The Yard Goats made a late push in the ninth inning, led by extra-base hits from Wimmer and Carrigg, trimming the Patriots lead to 8-5.
The Yard Goats continue their three-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, on Saturday at 6:10 pm. It's Baby, You're a Fireworks Night with post-game fireworks!! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.
--
WP: Brock Selvidge (2-2)
LP: Connor Staine (1-6)
Time: 3:02
Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2025
- Gil's Brilliance and Two Three-Run Homers Lift Patriots over Hartford Friday - Somerset Patriots
- Condon Hits First Home Run as a Yard Goat in Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Curve Outlast RubberDucks in Series Opener - Altoona Curve
- Bazzana Picks up Two Hits But Akron Falls 2-1 in 10 - Akron RubberDucks
- Baysox Stave off SeaWolves in Friday Night Victory - Chesapeake Baysox
- Erie Falls in 10 in Opener After Break - Erie SeaWolves
- Rojas Tallies Eight Strikeouts as Binghamton Takes Series Opener - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sea Dogs Win Streak Snapped, Drop to Fightin Phils 6-3 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fightin Phils Ride McIntosh's Three Hit Game to Series Opening Win - Reading Fightin Phils
- Lorusso off Bench Leads Binghamton to Series-Opening Win in New Hampshire - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels, Senators Postponed Friday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- July 18, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Pirates Righty Johan Oviedo Scheduled to Rehab with Altoona - Altoona Curve
- Reigning Pitcher of the Week Kendry Rojas Opens Series with Binghamton - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.