Fightin Phils Ride McIntosh's Three Hit Game to Series Opening Win

July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (8-10, 33-52) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (7-11, 41-41) 6-3 on Friday to begin a three-game weekend series. Chuck King (W, 5-3) masterfully delivered 5.0 scoreless innings as catcher Paul McIntosh tallied three hits and two RBI in the victory.

The Reading starter entered the All-Star break off two of his best starts of his career, combining for two earned runs in 11.1 innings in July thus far. The time off didn't alter his success. King walked one batter but retired the rest to work a scoreless opening frame.

The Fightin Phils nearly took the lead in the bottom of the first after a single by Felix Reys and a double from Paul McIntosh. Both were stranded by Portland pitcher Dalton Rogers (L, 2-3) after he induced a pop-up to right field to escape the inning unscathed.

King carefully cruised through the Sea Dogs lineup in the second and third innings. He walked a batter but kept Portland hitless through 11 batters faced. In the fourth, he allowed a leadoff walk, however, a pop-out followed by a 4-3 double play left King at just 55 pitches through four innings.

Meanwhile, Reading's offense couldn't get much going themselves despite their two-hit first inning. The Fightin Phils then looked to McIntosh again, who hammered his second hit of the day and kickstarted their first rally of the day. Following McIntosh's single, he moved to second on a walk from Alex Binelas. Dylan Campbell then scored McIntosh on a single to centerfield to put Reading in front 1-0.

Erick Brito then brought in both Binelas and Campbell on a single to right, with a little help from an error by right fielder Allan Castro. The lead extended to 4-0 on a sacrifice fly from Cade Fergus, building off his 1.212 OPS in Chesapeake last week. Phillies' No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller then walked, putting the nail in the coffin on Rogers' nightmare inning as Portland Manager Chad Epperson signaled to the bullpen for a pitching change.

With a four-run cushion, King twirled another scoreless frame in the fifth to conquer another stellar start: 5.0 innings, two hits and no runs. King made way for Jack Dallas out of the bullpen in the sixth and kept the Sea Dogs without a run despite a leadoff double. Dallas ran out of luck in the seventh inning, allowing a leadoff single before recording two outs deep into centerfield. He then gave up consecutive singles to Portland's eight and nine-hole hitters, scoring a run to cut the lead to 4-1.

Andrew Walling entered for Dallas and on his second pitch, leadoff hitter Mikey Romero belted a 1-0 pitch off the top of the wall in centerfield. The triple cleared the bases and put the tying run 90 feet away. Walling then struck out James Tibbs III to keep Reading in front by one. The Fightin Phils promptly answered back with McIntosh again. Carson DeMartini doubled and after a Reyes walk, McIntosh scored both on a single over the second baseman's head. Tommy McCollum then closed out the final five outs to seal a three-run win in the series opener for Reading.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs. RHP Koyo Aoyagi will start for Reading, and LHP Payton Tolle will be on the mound for Portland. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday July 27 against the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring Emergency Responders; and its also a tribute to Margaritaville, with the R-Phils wearing special Margaritaville Jerseys. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 kids get an Alec Bohm R-Phils Jersey T-Shirt, thanks to Rotary House Print Works. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.