Lorusso off Bench Leads Binghamton to Series-Opening Win in New Hampshire

July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-6, 58-28) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 3-1, in the series opener at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday in the first game after the All-Star break.

First baseman Nick Lorusso (2-for-2, 2 RBI, BB) came into the game off the bench as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the fifth inning and hit an RBI single in both of his first two at-bats and reached base in all three of his plate appearances.

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth, Lorusso hit a go-ahead RBI single that scored shortstop Jett Williams (2-for-4, 3 R, 2B, BB, SB) after his leadoff double, which made it 2-1 against right-hander Pat Gallagher (1-2). In the top of the seventh, Lorusso hit another RBI single that scored Williams and extended Binghamton's lead to 3-1.

Right-hander Jonah Tong (7-4) made his 16th start of the season for Binghamton, which marked his first appearance since pitching in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. Tong earned the win and recorded seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings, while allowing just one run (zero earned runs), two hits, and two walks. The 22-year-old retired 11-straight batters at one point, and he faced 20 batters and only allowed four to reach base.

Binghamton's bullpen combined for 3.2 scoreless innings. Right-hander Luis Moreno tossed 1.2 scoreless frames with one strikeout. Right-hander Ryan Lambert tossed 0.2 innings and exited with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning. Right-hander Anthony Nunez came in to relieve Lambert and struck out right fielder Je'Von Ward and stranded all three inherited runners on base to end the eighth and withhold the 3-1 lead. Nunez then pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts and recorded his third save at the Double-A level.

Binghamton took the lead in the top of the first inning against New Hampshire (6-13, 35-53) left-hander Kendry Rojas. Williams led off with a single and later scored on a wild pitch. Williams scored all three of Binghamton's runs in the game, which tied his career high for runs scored in a single game.

The Rumble Ponies continue their three-game series against the Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Tong now leads Minor League Baseball with 132 strikeouts and holds a 1.71 ERA this season...Tong allowed two runs or fewer for the 14th -straight start...Lorusso recorded his 15th multi-hit game and 11th multi-RBI game...Nunez extended his scoreless streak to 11-straight appearances (1-0, 3 saves, 13.0 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 22 K)...Lambert extended his scoreless streak to eight-straight outings (8.1 IP, 14 K)...Williams extended his hit streak to four games and recorded his 20th multi-hit game...Williams has recorded three multi-hit games over his last four contests...Carson Benge went 2-for-4 with a walk and extended his on-base streak to five games and recorded his fourth multi-hit game...D'Andre Smith went 1-for-3 with a walk, reached base twice, and extended his hit streak to four games...Catcher Kevin Parada went 1-for-4 with a double, which marked his fifth double over his last three games...Parada extended his hit streak to three games...Chris Suero made his Double-A debut as the designated hitter and went 0-for-4.







