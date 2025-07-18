Baysox Stave off SeaWolves in Friday Night Victory

July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, staved off a late comeback from the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, with an 8-6 victory in 10 innings on Friday night from UPMC Park.

Chesapeake (7-12, 38-48) opened the scoring four batters in on a two-run double by Adam Retzbach.

Erie (9-9, 54-33) took a 3-2 lead after three innings on an RBI double from Thayron Liranzo, a solo homer from Max Clark, and a sacrifice fly from Josue Briceño.

Baysox starter Zach Fruit was activated off the injured list and made his first start since April 17. The 25-year-old threw 4.1 innings on 69 pitches in a no-decision. Fruit was on the injured list from April 23 - July 17 with a lat strain.

Chesapeake was hitless from the second inning through the seventh inning but tied the score in the eighth on an RBI double from Retzbach to right. His three RBI was a game-high for the Baysox.

With the game tied at three after nine innings, Chesapeake plated five runs in the 10th off Erie reliever Richard Guasch (L, 0-3). Max Wagner gave the Baysox the lead with an RBI single to right-center that scored Jalen Vasquez from second. Creed Willems followed Wagner and extended his hit streak to nine games with a two-run single up the middle. Anthony Servideo drove in a pair with a single up the middle to give Chesapeake its biggest lead of the game at 8-3.

The SeaWolves scored three in the 10th and had the tying run at the plate with two outs but Kyle Virbitsky (W, 2-0) got Justice Bigbie to fly out to center to end the game.

Chesapeake has now won 11 extra-inning games this season, the most in all of full-season Minor League Baseball.

Chesapeake and Erie continue their three-game series tomorrow night. RHP Trey Gibson (2-2, 2.40) is expected to start for the Baysox against RHP Troy Watson (3-1, 1.86) for Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m from UPMC Park.

