Squirrels, Senators Postponed Friday

July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Friday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday night at The Diamond. Game 1 will begin at 4:35 p.m. The second game will follow. Both games will be seven innings. The ballpark gates will open at 4 p.m.

Fans who had tickets for Friday night's game can redeem them for a future 2025 Flying Squirrels regular-season game (subject to availability).

On Saturday night, the Flying Squirrels host Richmond 34 Legacy Night presented by Capital One. The team will wear special Richmond 34 jerseys that are being auctioned now at FlyingSquirrelsAuctions.com. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Richmond 34 Legacy Scholarship Fund. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game.

