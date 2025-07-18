Pirates Righty Johan Oviedo Scheduled to Rehab with Altoona

July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that pitcher Johan Oviedo is scheduled to continue his major league rehab assignment with Altoona on Friday, July 18 at PNG Field. Oviedo is expected to start Friday's game with the Akron RubberDucks at 6:30 p.m.

Oviedo has pitched in three games between the FCL and the Bradenton Marauders as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery. Oviedo struck out five batters in 2.2 innings in his last outing on July 11 against the St. Lucie Mets.

Acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals with INF Malcom Nunez at the Trade Deadline in 2022 for lefty Jose Quintana and righty Chris Stratton, Oviedo slotted into the Pittsburgh rotation in 2023 and went 9-14 with a 4.31 ERA in 32 starts, including his first career shutout. That season, he posted the eighth-lowest batting average against (.237) among National League starting pitchers and made 15 starts where he allowed one or no runs; tied for the second-most such starts among Major League pitchers.

Oviedo is the fifth Cuban-born starting pitcher to pitch for the Pirates, first since Yoslan Herrera in 2008, he's made 39 career starts for the Pirates.

Altoona opens a three-game weekend series with Akron on Friday night, righty Alessandro Ercolani is expected to follow Oviedo's rehab start.

