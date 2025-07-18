Bazzana Picks up Two Hits But Akron Falls 2-1 in 10

A wild pitch brought home the winning run as the Altoona Curve beat the Akron RubberDucks 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

With two outs and runners on second and third, Altoona looked to walk off Akron in extras. A breaking ball got away from the RubberDucks and went to the backstop allowing Maikol Escotto to score the winning run for the Curve.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia was dominant in his start for Akron. The right-hander scattered three hits over five scoreless innings while striking out six. Jake Miller followed with two innings pitched and one run allowed. Steven Pérez tossed two scoreless innings. Zane Morehouse allowed one unearned run over two-thirds of an inning.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks lone run came in the fourth inning. Cooper Ingle doubled to open the frame before advancing to third on a wild pitch. While at third, a balk brought home Ingle to make it 1-0 Akron.

Notebook

Travis Bazzana picked up two hits in his return from the injured list... Kahlil Watson walked in the sixth to extend his on-base streak to 14 games...DeLucia has struck out five or more in four of his seven starts with Akron...Game Time: 2:52...Attendance: 5,111.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Peoples Natural Gas Field against the Altoona Curve on Saturday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (9-4, 2.83 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Antwone Kelly (2-0, 1.17 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







