Erie Falls in 10 in Opener After Break

July 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (9-9, 54-33 overall) fell in extras to Chesapeake (7-12, 38-48) in 10 innings, 8-6, on Friday.

Chesapeake scored a pair in the first inning against SeaWolves starter Kenny Serwa. Max Wagner hit a one-out single. Creed Willems then reached on an error by Kevin McGonigle. Adam Retzbach followed with a two-run double, giving Chesapeake a 2-0 lead. Serwa threw 34 pitches in the first inning and kept the damage at two runs by stranding the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the first, Max Clark drew a leadoff walk against Zach Fruit. Thayron Liranzo followed with an RBI double, scoring Clark to make it 2-1.

In the third, Clark led off with a solo homer to tie the game at 2-2. Liranzo then reached on an error by shortstop Jalen Vasquez. McGonigle then also reached on an error to put two on base. Later in the frame, Josue Briceño hit a sacrifice fly to score McGonigle and make it 3-2 Erie.

Serwa settled in and lasted 4.2 innings for Erie. He allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Serwa retired his final 13 batters before Trevin Michael relieved him to finish the fifth.

In the eighth, Yosber Sanchez walked Reed Trimble to begin the inning. With two out, Retzbach scored Trimble with an RBI double to tie the game at 3-3.

Richard Guasch (L, 0-3) threw a scoreless ninth and returned for the 10th with Vasquez as the free runner at second base. Trimble drew another walk to begin the inning. Max Wagner scored Vasquez and sent Trimble to third on an RBI single, giving Chesapeake a 4-3 lead. After Wagner stole second, Willems hit a two-run single to make it 6-3. After two more walks, Ryan Boyer replaced Guasch with two out. Anthony Servideo hit a two-run single with the bases loaded, making it a five-run frame and an 8-3 Baysox lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Clark was the free runner for Erie against Kyle Virbitsky (W, 2-0). Liranzo lined an RBI single, making it 8-4. McGonigle drove a double, sending Liranzo to third. Max Anderson hit an RBI groundout, advancing both runners and making it 8-5. McGonigle scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-6. Briceño drew a walk, but Erie could not rally further.

Erie has lost a season-high four straight games. They will try to rebound as the Moon Mammoths on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. with Troy Watson facing Trey Gibson.

